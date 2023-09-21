How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons go on the road for the first time this season as they look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons travel to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 3 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (2-0) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 73 degrees/56 degrees

Rain: 10 percent chance

Humidity: 65 percent