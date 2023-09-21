How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons go on the road for the first time this season as they look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017.
The Falcons travel to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 3 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (2-0) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sunny
High/low: 73 degrees/56 degrees
Rain: 10 percent chance
Humidity: 65 percent
Moon: Waxing Gibbous
