Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 3 game

Sep 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

16x9 (8)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons go on the road for the first time this season as they look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons travel to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 3 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (2-0) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 73 degrees/56 degrees

Rain: 10 percent chance

Humidity: 65 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous

Milestone | Bijan Robinson's First 100 yard Game

Relive the game when Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson competed for over 100 yards of offense against the Green Bay Packers during Week 2.

AF_23_DM_Bijan-Photo-Gallery
1 / 23
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 hug during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 hug during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a run during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a run during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

Even when he's not producing a multi-turnover day, the small, overlooked ways Bates is impacting his teammates matters, too. 
news

Fantastic in the fourth: Analyzing how the Falcons have performed in the final quarter

The Falcons lead the NFL with a 27-point fourth-quarter scoring margin. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen participation status announced

Defensive back Calais Campbell did not practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons
news

Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Godwin Igwebuike joins Pittsburgh's 53-man roster after being active for first two games of the Falcons' regular season.
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons fourth-quarter performance and more

We also discuss the foundation of the Falcons culture in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

'It's a routine thing': Younghoe Koo on the mindset required to thrive under pressure

The Falcons kicker has six career game-winning field goals, all within the last three seasons.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of the 2023 regular season

The chart remains the same heading into Week 3 of the regular season
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons go from demoralizing to demanding in Week 2 win vs. Green Bay

The Falcons could have let the game get out of reach, but they kept chipping away until they broke open the 25-24 win. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 2 win against Packers

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Packers game in Week 2.
news

Bair: Bijan Robinson making good on draft day hype 

We all knew Bijan Robinson would be good. Maybe not this good this fast.

Top News

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

Fantastic in the fourth: Analyzing how the Falcons have performed in the final quarter

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen participation status announced

Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Advertising