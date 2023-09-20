Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen participation status announced

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cornerback Jeff Okudah was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the team announced.
Okudah returned to practice last week as a limited participant after sustaining a foot injury in training camp.
Inside linebacker Troy Andersen, who entered the concussion protocol last week, was listed as a full participant as well. Andersen also practiced on Friday's non-padded activities as a limited participant. That doesn't mean Andersen has cleared the concussion protocol, but head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that he feels good about where Andersen is at.
Cordarrelle Patterson was not listed on Wednesday's participation report. Patterson practiced at a full-participation level all last of week and was inactive for the Week 2 game.
Defensive back Calais Campbell was the only Falcon to not practice Wednesday. Coach Arthur Smith said the team designated the 16-year veteran with a rest day.
