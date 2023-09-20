Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons fourth-quarter performance and more

Thomas Holt from Fitzgerald, Ga.

As a lifelong Falcons' fan, it's remarkable to see the team finding a real nice rhythm, especially heading into the Detroit game. Another thing I've noticed, is the change of culture that the team has developed recently, and may I say, a fantastic one. It seems as if in these first two home games, the whole city and state has been behind the dirty birds, and it feels great. What role do you believe our young guys play in feeding into this culture, and developing it further? In a sense of both play style and off the field actions.

Bair: I think the culture and expectation established during this offseason has come from guys like Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett, plus a larger collection of veterans who have set a standard for younger players to follow.

I talked to Chris Lindstrom about this the other day and he says that finishing is a key component to the Falcons culture. Finish each play, each drive, each game. You can see guys on tape going the extra mile to make sure a play goes well. Those who don't are quickly identified on tape, and nobody wants to be the guy not pulling his weight. That, more than anything else, is where it starts.

I think the younger players have a role in this, in that they're good teammates who have immersed themselves in what is being built here. They'll be charged with paying it forward in time and keeping this good thing going. The next test, though, is hard times that will inevitably come. It's easy to buy in when the team is winning. What will happen under duress? The Falcons believe they've added players who stand up well to adversity. That will be as important a test as any for these Falcons and what's being built here.

