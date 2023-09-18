Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons go from demoralizing to demanding in Week 2 win vs. Green Bay

A defensive stand makes way for a gutsy play: You can't talk about the Falcons' win without talking about what this defense was able to do in the final quarter of Sunday's game. We've already broken down that performance, but I wanted to highlight one moment in particular: The end to the Packers' second drive of the fourth quarter.

The Packers were attempting to bleed the clock. They handed the ball off to A.J. Dillon twice, but on third down (with Green Bay only needing one yard), inside linebacker Nate Landman came up with a key third down stop. Landman was pretty impressive Sunday. He was filling in for Troy Andersen, who's working through concussion protocol, and he made some plays for the Falcons that -- when looking back -- were notable. This third down stop was one of them.

Landman demanded his presence be known in that moment, but then, on the very next play, so did the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Packers decided to go for on fourth down, or better yet, they tried to draw the Falcons offsides. What happened instead was the exact opposite, with Jordan Love stumbling into the back of his protection. He was called for a false start and the Packers punted it back to the Falcons with plenty of time left on the clock.