'That's why': Inside the thought process behind a fourth-down play call that set up Falcons Week 2 win

As the Falcons offense ran back onto the field for the fourth-and-inches play, the words used to describe the moment were: Risky. Treacherous. Dangerous. Gutsy. And if they didn't convert? Perhaps the words would have been: Stupid. Dumb. A what-were-they-thinking moment.

None of those words were the ones Smith, or the Falcons as a whole, used as the play unfolded.

When the Falcons offense ran back out onto the field for the fourth-and-inches play, the words Smith used to describe the moment were: Belief. Trust. Conviction. Confidence. And -- of course -- aggressive.

"I felt good about the play and the way we were blocking," Smith said. "Whether it was going to Bijan (Robinson) or Tyler (Allgeier) in that situation, I had a lot of confidence that they were going to get the first (down). That's the belief."

As the play call came in from the sideline, those are the words the players on the field clung to.

"Once I got the call," offensive tackle Jake Matthews said, "we were raring to go."

Said Robinson: "Those dudes were like, 'We're about to get the first down.' They had no doubt in their mind that we weren't going to get it."

Said Ridder, too: "It was obviously trust. It's trust in seeing that throughout the week we put in the work. We'd executed that play over and over and over again."

And so the play began.

Ridder, from the 22-yard line, took the snap and quickly tossed the ball 3 yards backward to Robinson. The right side of the offensive line crunched the Packers' defensive line toward the middle of the field. Jonnu Smith swiped an in-coming defender just enough to land him on the ground, making room for Robinson just beyond the right hash. Robinson then did was he does best: He ran, making a defender miss along the way.

Robinson and the Falcons needed inches in that moment. They got 7 yards instead, along with another chance to bleed the clock.