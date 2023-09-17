Falcons release inactives list before Week 2 matchup with Green Bay Packers

ATLANTA -- Even though the Falcons kept the door open for a potential return of Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson, neither will play in Week 2's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Both are inactive for Sunday.

Okudah sustained a foot injury in training camp and had been working back to 100% ever since. This week, he seemed closer than ever, having participated during practice in limited fashion with the team. He was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report.

On the other hand, Patterson did not receive a game designation. He also participated in practice all week but as a full participant. The Falcons brought up running back and return man Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

With Troy Andersen still working through concussion protocol and out for Sunday's game, the Falcons also brought up linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad to fill out depth at the position.

In other inactive news, Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 2:

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback – will dress)

LB Troy Andersen

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

RB Cordarrelle Patterson