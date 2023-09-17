Falcons release inactives list before Week 2 matchup with Green Bay Packers

Atlanta gives updates on game status of Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson.  

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- Even though the Falcons kept the door open for a potential return of Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson, neither will play in Week 2's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Both are inactive for Sunday.

Okudah sustained a foot injury in training camp and had been working back to 100% ever since. This week, he seemed closer than ever, having participated during practice in limited fashion with the team. He was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report.

On the other hand, Patterson did not receive a game designation. He also participated in practice all week but as a full participant. The Falcons brought up running back and return man Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

With Troy Andersen still working through concussion protocol and out for Sunday's game, the Falcons also brought up linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad to fill out depth at the position.

In other inactive news, Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 2:

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback – will dress)

LB Troy Andersen

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

DL Joe Gaziano

Arrival Photos | Week 2 Falcons vs Packers

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Green Bay Packers in Game 2, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair: Bijan Robinson making good on draft day hype 

We all knew Bijan Robinson would be good. Maybe not this good this fast.
news

'That's why': Inside the thought process behind a fourth-down play call that set up Falcons Week 2 win

In a moment of risk, the Falcons felt conviction, trust and belief instead. 
news

Falcons defense 'clicking' in fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay Packers

Green Bay managed just 11 net yards offensively in the final 15 minutes of Atlanta's 25-24 victory Sunday.
news

Week 2: What happened in Falcons win over Packers

Atlanta moves to 2-0 on the season after winning against Green Bay. 
news

Falcons designate two players as practice squad elevations vs. Packers

Running back/returner Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Andre Smith are now eligible to play in the Falcons' Week 2 clash vs. Green Bay.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Green Bay Packers in Week 2 clash

Both teams want to exhaust their opponent at the line of scrimmage. What will it take for the Falcons to prevail? 
news

Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Calais Campbell joked in training camp that the Falcons would be rotating their defensive line like they do hockey lines. That statement has rang true one week into the season.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

Smith rules Troy Andersen out for Sunday's game vs. the Packers. 
news

Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Packers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Green Bay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

With Week 1 in the rear view, it didn't take long for the Falcons' new-look defense to make its presence felt. 
news

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

We answer your Falcons questions in this Friday mailbag

Top News

'That's why': Inside the thought process behind a fourth-down play call that set up Falcons Week 2 win

Falcons defense 'clicking' in fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay Packers

Bair: Bijan Robinson making good on draft day hype 

Week 2: What happened in Falcons win over Packers

Advertising