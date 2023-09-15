Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Because there are so many new faces on this defensive line, the best way we see this impact is through the usage of Jarrett. He's someone who - in almost a decade in the league - has worked with a handful of defensive play callers who all had their own philosophy in regards to rotation. In the last four years, Jarrett has played in 76.4% of the defensive snaps on average. On Sunday, his percentage was at 65.3%. The last time Jarrett had a snap count average under 70% was in 2018, and the average is lower because Jarrett was inactive in two games that year.

The reason for this change in percentage is two-fold.

For starters, this is a practice Nielsen has had for years, well before he ever came to Atlanta. A quick scan of snap count percentages of the Saints defensive line in the last five years shows that. Over the course of the last five seasons, the top defensive tackle contributor in New Orleans averaged 55.1% of the total defensive snap counts, according to Next Gen Stats. Onyemata was the Saints most-played defensive tackle in three of the last five years, and only last year did his snap-count average surpass the 60% mark (at 60.3%). So, this rotation is nothing new for Onyemata.

"You know you have a couple reps to give it your all and then you can come out and catch a breather and then go back out there and be ready to execute at a high level, not being tired or none of that," Onyemata said. "… You feel fresher."

And therein lies the crux of the benefit of this type of rotation along the defensive front, the second reason for the change.

"It kept guys fresh," Jarrett said thinking back to the Falcons Week 1 win vs. Carolina. "It kept everybody rolling, and everybody got the opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. I think it'll be very good for us going forward."

Between Jarrett, Onyemata, Campbell and Dupree, they've been staples in the league for - on average between the four - a decade. With experience comes knowledge, but we all know the bones creak a bit more as the years increase. That's not to diminish what any of these men can do on the field, it's just a fact. They all have joked at one point or another about the work they have to do to keep their body right in their 30s in comparison to when they were 21-year-olds. So, the fresher they can stay both in the long-term of a full season and the short-term from series to series, the better.

That, and perhaps this rotation even helps defenders mentally, too. According to Onyemata, if you know you're only going to get so many chances to make an impact in a game, the harder you go when you're number is called.

"The big thing is taking on your responsibility," Onyemata said, "because when you go in there you're expected to play at a high level."

For someone like Jarrett, he has no complaints about the changes in rotation and how he's being used in this defense. If anything, he, too, feels fresher.