Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

We saw a much improved (and hyped) defense last Sunday against Carolina. Last year we gave up 34 and 25 points against that team. Granted, it was against a rookie QB this year, but only giving up 10 points is awesome. The influx of talent is huge, but do you think the new coaches called a better defensive game? The team looked different. to me.

Bair: It's a different scheme so it's bound to look different. There's no doubt coaches will say it's a players' game and the players will say coaches put them in position to make plays. They're both right and, yes, it's a two-way street.

This defense is waaaaaaay more talented than in years past. I also think coordinator Ryan Nielsen has established a ton of how the Falcons play. We've all heard it before: Attack and be aggressive. We saw that in the second half especially when the pass rush turned it on and shut the door on the Panthers' comeback hopes.

I think that talent, buy-in and attitude win you football games more than anything else. In terms of play calling and the system, I think it fits the talent on hand. Nielsen did a good job calling plays and getting his guys ready, though we can't forget about Jerry Gray's influence on this process, especially in terms of game planning.

The biggest thing in all the numbers: The Panthers were 5-for-16 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down, including that massive second-quarter stop deep in Falcons territory. The Falcons were good on critical downs. They took the ball away and capitalized on Carolina deficiencies. Can they do it against Green Bay? Trends, way more than a singular game, will tell us about this unit and how Ryan Nielsen and others have helped transform it.

Remi Tremblay from Fredericton, Canada

Good day, sir. As a French Canadian and specially from Québec City, you can imagine that I am a Matthew Bergeron's fan. I would like to know what you think about is play with the Falcons so Far ?

Bair: His name didn't show up in a negative way on Sunday, in his NFL debut. That in itself is a win and a solid start for someone who hadn't played the guard position in a regular-season NFL game. He didn't allow any quarterback pressures, which is another plus.