Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Coaches can have an impact on what way a quarterback leans in the moment, too.

"Ultimately, you want a quarterback to play free, you want a quarterback to trust his instincts," Ragone said. "The minute you start to take away those instincts by (saying,) 'Hey, you can only do this and this,' then all of a sudden, they start to play in a box. You (want to) give them guidelines within each play, but what you don't ever want to take away is the instinct within the pocket. You don't want to make them robotic."

Ragone has been the Falcons' OC since 2021, coming on board at the same time as head coach Arthur Smith. Before Atlanta, Ragone already had nine years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, including five as a quarterbacks coach specifically.

Ragone also had a brief run as a professional quarterback himself — playing two games for the Houston Texans in 2003 — and a full four years as a collegiate passer at Louisville from 1999-2002.

Suffice to say, Ragone knows what he's talking about when it comes to that skill position.

So, of course, the strength of a quarterback's arm is important. That's a physical box that must be checked. But that's also not always enough to withstand a long, success career at the pro level.