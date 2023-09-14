Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone goes into details about why there's a fine line between seeing too much and too little as a quarterback on the playing field. 

Sep 14, 2023 at 04:31 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A quarterback's eyes may be his strongest weapon.

From the way Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone speaks about the importance of a quarterback's view of the playing field, it certainly seems so at least.

"There is a point from a quarterback standpoint where you can actually see too much. You're feeling way too much, you're seeing way too much," Ragone said. "Then there comes a point where you really don't see anything but your one player that you're looking for. And therefore, you have no feel around you."

Neither is an ideal situation, which means there's a fine line between seeing too much and too little.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is only five games into his NFL career. So far, he has shown he's able to toe that line well, at least well enough to avoid a passer's most obvious mistake: an interception.

Ridder has not thrown a pick in 133 NFL attempts.

"Obviously, he's a very smart quarterback, and obviously, he's still young, too," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "But I think that he tries to look for the best situation possible. And, every single time that we lined up out there with him, he's always aware of what's in front of him."

Ridder's current stat line makes him only the second quarterback, joining the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 with no interceptions in his first five career starts. That's with a minimum of 14 attempts per game, so only legit contenders.

daily.9.14

Related Links

Last year, Ridder had to wait his turn and learn behind starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Ridder watched and observed from the sideline for 13 weeks, as Mariota completed 184 of his 300 passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Then, when Ridder took over as QB1 for the final four games, he completed 73 of his 115 passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns.

TAKING CONTROL: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

This season, aka just the Week 1 game, Ridder hit 15 of his 18 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons won, 24-10, against the Carolina Panthers.

"That's what good quarterbacks do," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "They don't turn it over, and they make the right decisions, and they manage the game really well — and I think Des did a good job of that."

It's not like Ridder had all the time in the world to make these decisions, either. The Panthers sacked Ridder four times and managed six quarterback hits overall.

Ridder targeted six different teammates in the passing game, but it was the running backs who found the most success. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for nine completions on nine targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. Those two also had 131 yards rushing on 25 carries for two touchdowns. The ground game was just operating more successfully and Ridder recognized that.

"There's some situations where you can and can't force things," Ridder said. "But then, also, if we're running, we're running. And (if) it's going good, just keep it staying that way. … I think that's where you get in trouble as a quarterback is trying to force things, trying to create things and (trying to) make things happen that aren't there."

Coaches can have an impact on what way a quarterback leans in the moment, too.

"Ultimately, you want a quarterback to play free, you want a quarterback to trust his instincts," Ragone said. "The minute you start to take away those instincts by (saying,) 'Hey, you can only do this and this,' then all of a sudden, they start to play in a box. You (want to) give them guidelines within each play, but what you don't ever want to take away is the instinct within the pocket. You don't want to make them robotic."

Ragone has been the Falcons' OC since 2021, coming on board at the same time as head coach Arthur Smith. Before Atlanta, Ragone already had nine years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, including five as a quarterbacks coach specifically.

Ragone also had a brief run as a professional quarterback himself — playing two games for the Houston Texans in 2003 — and a full four years as a collegiate passer at Louisville from 1999-2002.

Suffice to say, Ragone knows what he's talking about when it comes to that skill position.

So, of course, the strength of a quarterback's arm is important. That's a physical box that must be checked. But that's also not always enough to withstand a long, success career at the pro level.

"Really, it's the ability to not just improvise but to feel, to see, to trust and to have conviction," Ragone said. "Then you get those players who that grows and grows and grows. And with that grows the confidence every time you go out there."

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Linebacker Troy Andersen missed a second practice while in the concussion protocol
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons Week 2 game
news

Analysis: Breaking down Atlanta's red-zone conversion rate in Week 1 win, why it matters moving forward

The Falcons were one of three teams to have a 100% red-zone conversion rate in Week 1. 
news

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons safety forced three turnovers in 24-10 win over Panthers in Week 1. 
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, Desmond Ridder and the Falcons passing game, plus more about Kyle Pitts

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday morning mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of the 2023 regular season

The second regular-season edition stays intact from last week
news

Falcons sign DL Joe Gaziano to 53-man roster

Gaziano had been waived over the weekend but is now back in Atlanta.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: A look back at the moments when the Falcons wore down the Panthers

Plus a closer look at Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier's partnership, and the moment the fan base reignited. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Stats, facts, quotes from Week 1 win against Panthers

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Panthers game. 

Top News

Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Week 2 Practice | 09.14.23

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Manifest your world: How Tyler Allgeier has worked, evolved as a player, person since joining Falcons

Advertising