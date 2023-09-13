Analysis: Breaking down Atlanta's red-zone conversion rate in Week 1 win, why it matters moving forward

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A quartet of teams were red hot in the red zone in Week 1 of the 2023 season, and they are all undefeated heading into Week 2.

That includes the Atlanta Falcons.

En route to their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, the Falcons cashed all three of their red-zone visits into touchdowns. It just so happens the three other perfect teams – Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, who the Falcons host Sunday (1 p.m. FOX) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ended up with the exact same stat line.

"In my opinion, you want to get down there seven or eight times," Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. "That's a high goal. That's usually not what happens."

He's right. The most red-zone appearances the Falcons had in 2022 was five in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atlanta scored on just two of those appearances but still managed to pull out the win.

That goes to show that a 100% red-zone conversion rate isn't required to win, but the same goes vice versa. A 100% red-zone conversion rate doesn't guarantee a victory either.

In 2022, the Falcons had three games with a clean red-zone record. They went 1-2 in those shows.

Opening flawless like Atlanta did against Carolina is still a good thing, though, because last year, the Falcons' strongest red-zone games didn't come until Weeks 5-7. And by the end of that run, the Falcons were 3-4.