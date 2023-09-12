Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of the 2023 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons release the second depth chart of the regular season.
Atlanta will face the Green Bay Packers at home this Sunday in its Week 2 matchup.
No changes have been made from the first chart last week.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah continues to be listed with the first unit as he continues to rehab a foot injury. For those unaware, Cordarrelle Patterson has been listed as a "Joker" or "J" to signify a position with the veteran fitting into multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|MyCole Pruitt
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Isaiah Prince
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Josh Ali
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|Nate Landman
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarrco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes