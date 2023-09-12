Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of the 2023 regular season

The second regular-season edition stays intact from last week

Sep 12, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons release the second depth chart of the regular season.

Atlanta will face the Green Bay Packers at home this Sunday in its Week 2 matchup.

No changes have been made from the first chart last week.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah continues to be listed with the first unit as he continues to rehab a foot injury. For those unaware, Cordarrelle Patterson has been listed as a "Joker" or "J" to signify a position with the veteran fitting into multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary
TE Jonnu Smith Keith Smith
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

Related Links

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss Nate Landman
ILB Troy Andersen Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes
Advertising