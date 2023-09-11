Inside Tori's Notebook: A look back at the moments when the Falcons wore down the Panthers

The elephant in the room

Drake London had one target on Sunday night. It fell incomplete.

Kyle Pitts was targeted three times. He had two catches for 44 yards. But his first catch of the game came with less than 90 seconds on the clock in the third quarter.

After the game, it was brought to Smith's attention that Ridder (who's first pass of the afternoon was tipped into the air and caught by the quarterback himself) had more catches than London. Smith didn't like that.

"Let the fantasy guys worry about that," Smith said. "We've got to clean some things up. We can all be better in our spacing, but targets is the most misunderstood thing in the National Football League. There's progressions, there's spacing, if somebody underneath is not right, that's the stuff where I'm a little irritated as a coach.

"We had to fix it at halftime. That's on me. That's on everybody. We don't care. Drake London doesn't care. All we care about is 1-0. We have a lot of work – and that has to improve because it's not going to sustain every week. Every week is its own entity. We don't care about the stats. We care about one: Winning."

I wanted you to read Smith's comment in full before I really got into this topic because I first want to point out that he's right. Everything that he said is accurate: It's not as easy as dialing up London's or Pitts' number and getting the ball in their hands. There are too many variables that can dictate otherwise. I've also had conversations with London myself, one specifically that I can recall early last year when I asked him then if he could be satisfied in this offense, one that -- at the time and even now -- was run-first and run-often. He said yes. He said he gets satisfaction blocking for those guys. He said if it helps the team win, he'll do whatever it takes. He didn't show any signs of frustration. I believed him when he said that.

This all doesn't mean that you or I can't want more production from both London and Pitts. We saw what happens when Pitts is involved. His first catch went for 10 yards and a first down. It was a catch in a drive that put up six points. His second catch -- the most dazzling -- was a 34-yard acrobatic grab that set up yet another Falcons touchdown. There's a trend here: When Pitts was involved, the Falcons got in the end zone.

Now, is it fair of me to say that the Falcons only got in the end zone in these two drives because Pitts had a catch? No, it's not. That's one play in drives that spanned six and seven plays, respectively. But that's not what I am saying. What I am saying is that there is evidence to show that when the Falcons are more balanced, when they get more playmakers involved, they move the ball at a clip that is indicative of who they want to be.