Bair: Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson proving to be even better together

ATLANTA – Bijan Robinson drifted into the right flat and looked at the Carolina Panthers defense, trying to identity either man or zone coverage. His eyes shifted back toward Desmond Ridder and, in a flash, the ball was upon him, and so was Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu. Robinson stopped suddenly to make his man miss, and then sprinted forward, split two defenders and scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's season opener against the Panthers.

Nearly two quarters later, Tyler Allgeier took a handoff and ran toward a designed gap in the offensive line that never materialized. He didn't panic, instead waiting patiently for another opportunity, which he found by sprinting off the left flank. He found the right angle, powered forward and got the football just inside the pylon.

These described moments were two effective plays featuring two contrasting styles. Both worked well for the Falcons in a 24-10 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but especially when combined.

"Having Tyler and Bijan is an asset for us, and we're going to try and take advantage of it," left tackle Jake Matthews said. "We have some really good guys running the football and our job as an O-line is to make some holes for them and watch them run."

Both running backs ran well on Sunday afternoon. They were explosive. They were elusive. They were efficient as heck.

Allgeier had 94 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on 18 touches. That's 5.2 yards per touch. Robinson had 83 yards of total offense on 16 touches. That's 5.18 yards per touch, or, 5.2 if we're rounding up.