Jessie Bates III had 'a great time' in Falcons win over Panthers — and rightly so

ATLANTA — Pop off, Jessie Bates III.

The Atlanta Falcons' new safety was single-handedly responsible for three turnovers in their 24-10 win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers for the Week 1 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bates grabbed two interceptions and forced a fumble. They were the only turnovers of the afternoon opener.

"It almost felt like I was in high school again," Bates said. "It was a great time, for sure."

Sunday afternoon was also his Atlanta debut. Talk about a warm welcome.

Bates signed with the Falcons this offseason as a free agent. He spent the previous five seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who used a second-round draft pick on him in 2018.

In those five seasons and their respective 79 games, though, Bates never had a game with more than one interception. He only ever had one game with both an interception and a forced fumble. So, Sunday's performance was truly a first.

Nobody in the Falcons' locker room seemed the least bit surprised.

"Just seeing how he works in practice, he works every single day," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "He's so big on the little things and trying to be better at the little things. He knows he's a top safety in the league. But he doesn't say that. He's like the most humble guy."