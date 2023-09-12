NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high and Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action

Sep 11, 2023 at 11:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The NFL is back! That means these power rankings are, too. I'll let you decide which return to get more pumped about.

It was a wild Week 1, with unexpected results aplenty. That obviously includes the Monday night thriller, where the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers four plays in and still pulled out a victory over Buffalo with an overtime punt return for a touchdown. That prompted some last-second shuffling just before I hit publish, a tradition as old as time.

The Falcons are in the top half of the league after an impressive win over the Carolina Panthers where they could've still played a lot better. There were some extreme punishments for terrible Week 1 performances -- we're lookin' at you Giants (and Steelers and Bengals) -- and some teams that have earned a spot in the top 10 who aren't normally there.

If you hate what you see below (I'd prefer you give out a gold star instead), at least trust that there will be some big swings in the pecking order as we really get to know these teams and how good (or bad) they can actually be.

And, in my annual disclaimer, don't take these rankings too seriously. Please. I cover the Falcons. I'm not a professional power ranker, though I'll admit that would look cool on a business card. While I consider asking for a title change, take a gander at these post-Week-1 list:

power.rankings.9.11
(1-0)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are so deep and so talented and, oh yeah, they have Nick Bosa.
(1-0)
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles do so much so well. Especially rush the passer.
(1-0)
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
That defense is ferocious. I mean, wow.
(0-1)
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Statement of the obvious: Travis Kelce is an important part of what the Chiefs do. Chris Jones, too.
(1-0)
5
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Can we stop this thing where we question whether Tua is a good quarterback?
(1-0)
6
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
So much respect for what Dan Campbell is building up north.
(1-0)
7
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Calvin Ridley had quite a return to action.
(1-0)
8
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Todd Monken has some wrinkles to iron out.
(1-0)
9
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns defense looks like the real deal.
(0-1)
10
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has never won an overtime game. Wrap your brain around that.
(0-1)
11
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
That loss Cleveland was awful. They get a mini Giants/Steelers drop, but a team with Joe Burrow can't fall too far.
(0-1)
12
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers blew a late lead to Miami. Yep, that's on brand.
(1-0)
13
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
I'm sure Falcons fans hate the Saints being rated higher. The teams are close. Having a veteran QB gives them a little lift here. We'll see how things shake out in coming weeks.


(1-0)
14
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love showed us something in the opener. Falcons will look to shut that down in Week 2.
(1-0)
15
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Good start for the Falcons. Jessie Bates III was worthy every penny. Bijan Robinson was worth such a high pick. I'll hear no arguments to the contrary.
(1-0)
16
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Say what you want about Jimmy G (and people say a lot). The dude wins games.
(0-1)
17
Jets_table
New York Jets
A few things: 1. Injuries stink. Hoping for the best for Aaron Rodgers, although initial news seems bleak.. 2. That Jets defense is resilient.
(0-1)
18
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Played the Eagles tough(-ish). Still fair to question whether the Pats can compete in the AFC East.
(1-0)
19
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker's off to a good start. Will it last?
(1-0)
20
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams did what without Cooper Kupp?!?
(0-1)
21
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Maybe Dalvin Cook was more valuable than some thought.
(1-0)
22
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Barely beat the Cardinals. Still counts as a win, but it doesn't mean they'll get a bunch more.
(0-1)
23
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Did you see what Geno Smith said when Aaron Donald came in free? "Oh, my (gosh)." That's what we all said when we saw the Rams took it to Seattle.
(0-1)
24
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers getting a lighter version of the Giants treatment. They got decimated at home.
(0-1)
25
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young will have some rookie QB moments, especially if Carolina can't protect him.
(0-1)
26
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
No touchdowns and three picks from Ryan Tannehill. A few more like that and we might see Will Levis
(0-1)
27
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Question marks surrounding Russell Wilson haven't left.
(0-1)
28
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Maybe the Bears are better. Not sure that makes them good just yet.
(0-1)
29
Texans_table
Houston Texans
I think C.J. Stroud is a good player. Will Anderson might be a great one.
(0-1)
30
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson has so much talent. He could use some around him, too.
(0-1)
31
Giants_table
New York Giants
Before Giant fan freaks out, Big Blue is only down here to prove a point. If you get beat like that, against a rival, on national TV, after making the playoffs the previous year, you sink like a stone.
(0-1)
32
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
It's gonna be a win drought in the desert.
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons drop some after losing to rival Saints
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

Falcons fall a bit after faltering vs. Steelers
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

Falcons take a small dip after loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: A look back at the moments when the Falcons wore down the Panthers

Monochrome Monday | Week 1 Falcons vs Panthers

Falcons Takeoff: Stats, facts, quotes from Week 1 win against Panthers

Bair: Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson proving to be even better together

Advertising