NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high and Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

The NFL is back! That means these power rankings are, too. I'll let you decide which return to get more pumped about.
It was a wild Week 1, with unexpected results aplenty. That obviously includes the Monday night thriller, where the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers four plays in and still pulled out a victory over Buffalo with an overtime punt return for a touchdown. That prompted some last-second shuffling just before I hit publish, a tradition as old as time.
The Falcons are in the top half of the league after an impressive win over the Carolina Panthers where they could've still played a lot better. There were some extreme punishments for terrible Week 1 performances -- we're lookin' at you Giants (and Steelers and Bengals) -- and some teams that have earned a spot in the top 10 who aren't normally there.
If you hate what you see below (I'd prefer you give out a gold star instead), at least trust that there will be some big swings in the pecking order as we really get to know these teams and how good (or bad) they can actually be.
And, in my annual disclaimer, don't take these rankings too seriously. Please. I cover the Falcons. I'm not a professional power ranker, though I'll admit that would look cool on a business card. While I consider asking for a title change, take a gander at these post-Week-1 list: