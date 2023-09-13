Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Inside linebacker Troy Andersen is now in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Arthur Smith announced during this Wednesday press conference.
The second-year pro must now proceed through the protocol and be cleared to practice and then play through a series of tests.
"He came in (Tuesday) and didn't feel right, so we put him in the protocol," Smith said. "Any time somebody comes in a day after, two days after or anytime -- we take that seriously."
Smith also said that cornerback Jeff Okudah returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after an extended stretch out rehabilitating a foot injury. Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant after being limited in practice last week.
Tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Calais Campbell did not practice but the reason was not injury related. They were given a rest day.