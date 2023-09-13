Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Inside linebacker Troy Andersen is now in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Arthur Smith announced during this Wednesday press conference.

The second-year pro must now proceed through the protocol and be cleared to practice and then play through a series of tests.

"He came in (Tuesday) and didn't feel right, so we put him in the protocol," Smith said. "Any time somebody comes in a day after, two days after or anytime -- we take that seriously."

Smith also said that cornerback Jeff Okudah returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after an extended stretch out rehabilitating a foot injury. Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant after being limited in practice last week.