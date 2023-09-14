Manifest your world: How Tyler Allgeier has worked, evolved as a player, person since joining Falcons

Part of his leadership role has been helping along his running mate Bijan Robinson.

There were a lot of questions about the backfield after the Falcons drafted Robinson No. 8 overall, but not for Allgeier and Robinson. They went right to work and developed a close friendship.

From hanging out at Raising Cane's together or bonding as anime fiends, the two get along well off the field. Robinson said there's a different level of play anime fans can access on the field. Think of a Dragon Ball Z with Goku going Super Saiyan.

"It's always so fun to be around him," Robinson said. "That's my brother right there."

It's not a competition; it only helps them feed off each other. Robinson may be starting, but Allgeier's playmaking isn't taking a back seat.

The first offensive series began with Robinson in the backfield against the Panthers. Then Allgeier subbed in the next series and made two bulldozing runs finishing with a game-high 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns. When the Falcons featured the duo together, Robinson recorded his first-career touchdown.

Arthur Smith and the Falcons offense displayed against the Panthers that they have room for both backs to flourish this season. Even if the passing game isn't clicking, the power of Allgeier and Robinson can make up for it.

Thus far it's been a symbiotic relationship. Allgeier helps Robinson navigate that first year with routine tips like how to take care of his body on off days and the rookie chimes in with advice on route running and developing the receiving game.

Another step Allgeier is looking to take is becoming a more all-around back while already being a power runner that teammates appreciate.

"Tyler is one of the best people in the world," right guard Chris Lindstrom said. "We're so thankful as an O-line to be able to have the opportunity to block for somebody that runs that hard."

Lindstrom also echoed sentiments commending the interpersonal steps Allgeier took, adding that the running back cares deeply about putting in the work to get better.

While an incredibly small sample size, Allgeier caught three passes for 19 yards in Week 1, and he wants to keep working to become an all-purpose back. That includes being a receiver out of the backfield. For reference, he averaged just one reception last season.

No matter the circumstances or who's playing in front of him, Allgeier continues to manifest growth.