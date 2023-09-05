Depth Chart

Falcons release first depth chart of the 2023 regular season

The chart is also the first since the 53-man roster cuts

Sep 05, 2023 at 03:56 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons unveiled the first depth chart of the regular season ahead of Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Can you feel the excitement growing for Sunday? There is depth to this roster that we haven't seen in recent memory.

This edition marks not only the first depth chart of this season but also the first since the 53-man roster cuts last week. Also, note that players who were added to the practice squad aren't reflected.

A new addition to special teams lists Dee Alford as the starting punt returner. That 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first preseason game certainly helped make the case.

Matthew Bergeron at left guard continues to get the starting nod after Matt Hennessy went down with a season-ending injury during training camp. Isaiah Prince is the only newcomer to the chart after the Falcons signed the left tackle last week.

Atlanta will release its first injury report tomorrow, and we may get a clearer picture then.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary
TE Jonnu Smith Keith Smith
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali
RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss Nate Landman
ILB Troy Andersen Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes
