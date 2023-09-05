Falcons release first depth chart of the 2023 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons unveiled the first depth chart of the regular season ahead of Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Can you feel the excitement growing for Sunday? There is depth to this roster that we haven't seen in recent memory.

This edition marks not only the first depth chart of this season but also the first since the 53-man roster cuts last week. Also, note that players who were added to the practice squad aren't reflected.

A new addition to special teams lists Dee Alford as the starting punt returner. That 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first preseason game certainly helped make the case.

Matthew Bergeron at left guard continues to get the starting nod after Matt Hennessy went down with a season-ending injury during training camp. Isaiah Prince is the only newcomer to the chart after the Falcons signed the left tackle last week.