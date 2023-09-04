'You've got to trust your rules': How Arthur Smith is preparing Falcons for the unexpected -- Falcons Daily

Jessie Bates III will lead a new-look defense and a new scheme operated by Ryan Nielsen

Sep 04, 2023 at 04:06 PM
scott bair headshot
by Scott Bair & Terrin Waack

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons play the Carolina Panthers a ton. Twice a year if we're getting technical.

The Falcons have not faced these Panthers, featuring a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterback in Bryce Young, the former Alabama star Carolina traded up to take with the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

Arthur Smith was quick to point out his familiarity with the team's defensive personnel and a Reich's scheme, which the Falcons head coach has faced in the past. There is an element of unknown heading into this one that can't be ignored, however, and must be dealt with in the moment on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"You've got to trust your rules and trust your training," Smith said. "You know, that's why we've tried to make it hard and make camp competitive. But, every week, there's going to be stuff that somebody throws at you, especially when when they have no record, things they won't show before the opener. The key is that you've got to be disciplined with your rules."

There's plenty to study, even if it's not always Panthers tape. The Falcons can watch Reich's

offenses of the past, knowing the scheme will be tweaked to fit personnel. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme functioned well in Denver last year and has some similarities.

At some point though, you have to trust what you've been taught and react.

"You have to rely on what you've put in over the course of training camp," safety Jessie Bates III said. "You won't see everything you expect to see on film watching the Colts offense and stuff like that, but you fall back on the rules you established during camp and you go out there and play fast."

That puts communication at a premium, especially on a defense with so many new pieces. The Falcons have just five returning starters from last season, so cohesion and chemistry building have been points of emphasis all summer. Now we'll see how the Falcons fared in those areas and whether if translates to quality play when the pressure's on.

The Falcons won't look like that have in previous years, either, even with Smith still running the offense. His schemes looked completely different in 2022 than it did the year before, and there will be some tweaks coming Carolina's way that the Panthers haven't seen.

There's a new defensive scheme in Atlanta, too, with Ryan Nielsen calling plays for the first time. While the Panthers will look to the Saints' work last year – Nielsen was New Orleans co-defensive coordinator – so there will be an air of unpredictability on all sides of this one.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97

Karl L. Moore/2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Roll call

Cornerback Mike Hughes made his return to the practice field Monday for the first time since sustaining a soft-tissue injury during training camp. He had been missing in Atlanta since Aug. 13.

"It felt good, man," Hughes said. "Just trying to take it slow, day by day. But I feel pretty good for the most part."

Hughes clarified the injury was to his hip flexor and it happened when the Falcons were in Florida for joint practices for the Miami Dolphins.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle), however, were still absent Monday.

Smith was vague with his status updates prior to practice.   

"I'm very pleased with how everyone's progressing," Smith said. "As we get into Wednesday, it will be an important day for those. We got to decide realistically who's going be ready for Week 1. Those guys worked hard over the weekend rehabbing. Most of those guys will be back out there, with the exception of a few." -TW

QB1 from Round 1

The Falcons must prepare for a brand-new face in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who Carolina drafted earlier this year with the No. 1 overall pick.

Young played at Alabama from 2020-22, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship title in 2020.

"With someone like Bryce, he's been in a lot of big-time games and certainly been under the pressure cooker at Alabama," Smith said. "I don't want to speak but him, but I have a lot of respect for him. I imagine the moment wouldn't be too big for him."

The Panthers have been rotating quarterback since the Cam Newton era ended with the 2018 season. Young will mark their sixth quarterback in as many seasons.

When it comes to preparation, the Falcons are focusing on the Panthers' offensive scheme more so than the quarterback himself since Young obviously does not have any real NFL film. He played in all three of Carolina's preseason games, completing 14 of 24 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball four times for 22 yards.

"I'm pretty sure some things that we haven't seen that we'll see, and we'll just have to adjust on the fly," Hughes said. "That's with any quarterback. But specifically for him, we don't have a lot of tape on him. But we know he's a hell of a player So, we'll be ready." -TW

news

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Desmond Ridder had to play behind Marcus Mariota as a rookie in 2022 but now has a shot to establish himself as the Falcons' franchise quarterback. 
news

Falcons name five team captains for 2023 season

Defensive back Jessie Bates III and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom join three past captains in this year's group.
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder, Cordarrelle Patterson and more

We also discuss bubble players who earned a roster spot in this Friday mailbag, including DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Ali and Logan Woodside
news

Key quotes from interview with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot sat down with Tori McElhaney the day after the Falcons trimmed their active roster down to 53 men to talk all things roster construction and the 2023 season ahead.
news

Falcons sign two players more to practice squad

The reserve unit has now reached its 16-man maximum with the addition of a new name and familiar face
news

Why it matters that Calais Campbell chose Atlanta, from the perspective of Grady Jarrett 

Calais Campbell has gone on the record several times explaining why he chose to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2023. That story has been told. What hasn't is Grady Jarrett's reaction to Campbell coming to Atlanta and why it matters to him. 
news

'It just felt empty': Arthur Smith, John FitzPatrick talk highs and lows after roster cuts -- Falcons Daily

John FitzPatrick was fighting for a spot on the initial 53-man roster after spending last season on injured reserve
news

Falcons add offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to 53-man roster

Atlanta made its first post-cutdown move on Wednesday.
news

Falcons announce additions to practice squad

TE Parker Hesse, DB Micah Abernathy part of the reserve unit
news

Punts for purpose: Bradley Pinion kicks off program to help global child poverty  

The Falcons punter will donate $1,000 to Punts for Purpose any time he lands a punt inside the 20-yard line
news

Bair: Talent upgrades, depth should help Falcons compete for NFC South title

There's no arguing that the Falcons are better than previous seasons. But, by how much?

Falcons name five team captains for 2023 season

'You've got to trust your rules': How Arthur Smith is preparing Falcons for the unexpected -- Falcons Daily

Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

Key quotes from interview with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot

