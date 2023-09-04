'You've got to trust your rules': How Arthur Smith is preparing Falcons for the unexpected -- Falcons Daily

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons play the Carolina Panthers a ton. Twice a year if we're getting technical.

The Falcons have not faced these Panthers, featuring a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterback in Bryce Young, the former Alabama star Carolina traded up to take with the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

Arthur Smith was quick to point out his familiarity with the team's defensive personnel and a Reich's scheme, which the Falcons head coach has faced in the past. There is an element of unknown heading into this one that can't be ignored, however, and must be dealt with in the moment on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"You've got to trust your rules and trust your training," Smith said. "You know, that's why we've tried to make it hard and make camp competitive. But, every week, there's going to be stuff that somebody throws at you, especially when when they have no record, things they won't show before the opener. The key is that you've got to be disciplined with your rules."

There's plenty to study, even if it's not always Panthers tape. The Falcons can watch Reich's

offenses of the past, knowing the scheme will be tweaked to fit personnel. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme functioned well in Denver last year and has some similarities.

At some point though, you have to trust what you've been taught and react.

"You have to rely on what you've put in over the course of training camp," safety Jessie Bates III said. "You won't see everything you expect to see on film watching the Colts offense and stuff like that, but you fall back on the rules you established during camp and you go out there and play fast."

That puts communication at a premium, especially on a defense with so many new pieces. The Falcons have just five returning starters from last season, so cohesion and chemistry building have been points of emphasis all summer. Now we'll see how the Falcons fared in those areas and whether if translates to quality play when the pressure's on.

The Falcons won't look like that have in previous years, either, even with Smith still running the offense. His schemes looked completely different in 2022 than it did the year before, and there will be some tweaks coming Carolina's way that the Panthers haven't seen.