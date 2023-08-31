Why it matters that Calais Campbell chose Atlanta, from the perspective of Grady Jarrett 

Jarrett is entering into his ninth season in Atlanta, the place that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Jarrett has just about seen it all since then. He has won playoff games, been to a Super Bowl. He has been one of the league's best interior defensive linemen, earning Pro Bowl status twice.

He's also seen the lows, too. He's gone through a complete rehaul, witnessing the release of a head coach and general manager who gave him his chance in the league. He's seen the Falcons part ways with faces of the franchise, faces that had become synonymous with Atlanta sports. He saw the Falcons fight out of salary cap hell. He knows that – in recent years – the national perspective of the Falcons has been mediocre at best.

It feels like that perspective, Jarrett says, is changing. A marker of that change is the fact that someone with Campbell's success and longevity decided he wanted to spend his 16th NFL season in Atlanta.

"When you're at that stage in your career, to come to a place like Atlanta where -- from the outside looking in -- people don't believe in us, but we believe in ourselves," Jarrett said, "and to have somebody come from the outside and believe in us? That feels good."

This is something that Jarrett said has been apparent since Campbell got to Atlanta.

Campbell joined the Falcons for a reason. The reason being?

"Because he believes in this team," Jarrett said. "That means a lot to me."

Jarrett likes to joke that he has been the "old vet" in Atlanta for a while, despite not being old in age.

In all seriousness, though, Jarrett has been relied upon to carry quite the weight in Atlanta for a long time. That includes on-field production and leadership, as well as being a face of the franchise in his own right. It's a weight that Jarrett never takes for granted. It's a weight he happily carries. There are very few people who care about the Falcons organization or the city of Atlanta quite like Jarrett. It's his hometown team after all.

But sometimes, every now and then, even Jarrett needs someone to help lighten the load. Already, the load feels a little lighter with Campbell around.

"For a long time, I've been the oldest guy in the room," Jarrett said. "… To have that big vet in the room, it means a lot, because now I can lean on somebody to learn more from, to be directed and to have someone to hold me to a certain standard. That's just going to make me better."

Jarrett said the drive to be the best he's ever been is "higher than ever." With Campbell working in tandem with him, there's a certain sense of freedom that comes with the partnership. It's a freedom that comes from trust.