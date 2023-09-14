Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Sep 14, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Linebacker Troy Andersen was the only Falcons player to not participate in Thursday's practice, per the team's participation report. Coach Arthur Smith said Andersen entered the concussion protocol Tuesday.

The Falcons listed cornerback Jeff Okudah as a limited participant after he returned to practice Wednesday from a foot injury. He has been limited twice in a row now. Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and tight end Jonnu Smith were full participants after being given a rest day on Wednesday.

Game status designations for the Falcons Week 2 matchup against Green Bay will be announced Friday on the team's official injury. Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and Packers.

