Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Packers? Expert Picks

The Falcons welcome the Green Bay Packers to Atlanta on Sunday in their Week 2 matchup as both teams look to go 2-0.
In their first game, the Falcons took down a division opponent with a dominant second half, leaving the Panthers scoreless while putting 17 points on the board. Atlanta's defense looked exceptionally sharp with two interceptions and fumbles.
The Packers blew past the Bears 38-20. Quarterback Jordan Love had an impressive showing with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Experts overwhelmingly chose Atlanta in Week 1 and the Falcons delivered. This week, the Falcons look like the underdogs. Let's check out the expert picks:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Packers
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Packers
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Packers
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Packers
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Packers
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Packers
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Packers
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Packers
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
