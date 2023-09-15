Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Packers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Green Bay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Sep 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons welcome the Green Bay Packers to Atlanta on Sunday in their Week 2 matchup as both teams look to go 2-0.

In their first game, the Falcons took down a division opponent with a dominant second half, leaving the Panthers scoreless while putting 17 points on the board. Atlanta's defense looked exceptionally sharp with two interceptions and fumbles.

The Packers blew past the Bears 38-20. Quarterback Jordan Love had an impressive showing with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Experts overwhelmingly chose Atlanta in Week 1 and the Falcons delivered. This week, the Falcons look like the underdogs. Let's check out the expert picks:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Packers
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Packers
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Packers
Dan Parr | NFL.com Packers
Tom Blair | NFL.com Packers
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Packers
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Packers
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Packers
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Related Links

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Calais Campbell joked in training camp that the Falcons would be rotating their defensive line like they do hockey lines. That statement has rang true one week into the season.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

Smith rules Troy Andersen out for Sunday's game vs. the Packers. 
news

Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

With Week 1 in the rear view, it didn't take long for the Falcons' new-look defense to make its presence felt. 
news

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

We answer your Falcons questions in this Friday mailbag
news

Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone goes into details about why there's a fine line between seeing too much and too little as a quarterback on the playing field. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Linebacker Troy Andersen missed a second practice while in the concussion protocol
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons Week 2 game
news

Analysis: Breaking down Atlanta's red-zone conversion rate in Week 1 win, why it matters moving forward

The Falcons were one of three teams to have a 100% red-zone conversion rate in Week 1. 
news

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons safety forced three turnovers in 24-10 win over Panthers in Week 1. 
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, Desmond Ridder and the Falcons passing game, plus more about Kyle Pitts

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday morning mailbag.

Top News

Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

Advertising