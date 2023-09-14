How to watch Falcons game vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons got a win in their home opener, now they'll try to stay undefeated at home in Week 2.
Atlanta will take on the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 2 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-0)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Scattered thunderstorms
High/low: 80 degrees/62 degrees
Rain: 49 percent chance
Humidity: 71 percent
Moon: Waning Gibbous