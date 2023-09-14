Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons Week 2 game

Sep 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons got a win in their home opener, now they'll try to stay undefeated at home in Week 2.

Atlanta will take on the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 2 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-0)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Scattered thunderstorms

High/low: 80 degrees/62 degrees

Rain: 49 percent chance

Humidity: 71 percent

Moon: Waning Gibbous

