How to watch Falcons season opener game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's finally that time. Clear your Sundays for the next several months, because NFL football is back.

The Falcons kickoff the regular season at home to the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 1 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-0)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: You can watch with a subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Partly cloudy

High/low: 84 degrees/67 degrees

Rain: 24 percent chance

Humidity: 76 percent