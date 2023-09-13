Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, Desmond Ridder and the Falcons passing game, plus more about Kyle Pitts

Richard Head from Nashville, Tennessee

Our passing game really concerns me because there was no improvement shown from last year to this year. I think our 1-2 punch at RB is top 5 in the league. However, if we can't throw the ball, teams will just put 8 in the box to beat us. How do we fix our passing game?

Bair: We can all agree, Richard, that the Falcons passing game wasn't where it needed to be Sunday. Blame for that falls on everyone from the line to the receivers to quarterback Desmond Ridder.

"It takes 11 on offense, it does," Arthur Smith said. "Whether it's protection, spacing, operation – so many things that go into it. At the end of the day, I can promise you, this team is not going to play in their fears. That's why you launch the ball. It was good for Kyle to go get that. (Ridder) threw a hell of a football. Same thing, I trusted him right there, everybody thinks you're going to run. Great. Coverage took him over to Drake (London), you're talking about a play that was designed for the X. Quarterback knows, 'I've got the look.' They tried to take Drake out. It went to Mack Hollins. That's how you win football games. That's what I'm proud of.

"It's not perfect. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but I'd much rather do that 1-0. We've got a bunch of real guys in that locker room. Happy as hell I get to coach them."

I thought the Falcons adjusted well to what was available to them, including a horizontal passing game that paid dividends. That, plus a steady run game, opened up the opportunity to Kyle Pitts' 35-yard, fourth-quarter reception that Smith referenced above.

While it's fair to be critical of the Falcons having zero net passing yards in the first half, Ridder was 7-for-8 for 91 yards, averaging 11 yards per pass attempt, in the second. That's efficient and something to build on. Do you want Pitts and London to be more involved? Of course. Do you want greater offensive balance? Sure.

Here's the good news about all that: This is not a talent issue. These technical, timing things are fixable.