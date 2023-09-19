Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of the 2023 regular season

The chart remains the same heading into Week 3 of the regular season

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:29 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released the third depth chart of the regular season.

This week, the Falcons travel to Detroit to take on the Lions as Atlanta looks to go 3-0.

Like last week, the depth chart remains the same. Coach Smith didn't detail any significant injuries from the win over the Packers.

Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson are still listed with the first unit. Both players practiced with the team last week before designated as inactive in the Week 2 game. As always, note that the "J" next to Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss Nate Landman
ILB Troy Andersen Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

