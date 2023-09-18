Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 2 win against Packers

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Packers game in Week 2.

Sep 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers, 25-24, last Sunday in their Week 2 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,251 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- The Falcons are outscoring their opponents so far this season, 27-0, in the fourth quarter. Atlanta scored 14 in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers and then 13 against the Packers.

-- Last Sunday marked the 50th time a Falcons player had a rushing and passing touchdown in a game. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London in the second quarter, and Ridder had a 6-yard touchdown run himself in the fourth quarter. Former Falcons passers Michael Vick (2001-06) and Matt Ryan (2008-21) accomplished that feat 10 times each.

-- Ridder became the second Falcons quarterback to have at least 100 completions in his first six career games. The other was Mike Moroski, who had 126 in 1983-84. Ridder's stretch also spans two seasons, with the final four games of 2022 (73 completions) and first two games of 2023 (34 completions).

About to unload a bunch of impressive stuff by Bijan Robinson:

-- Robinson eclipsed the 100-yard single-game rushing mark in just his second career game — with 124 rushing yards against the Packers — to become the first Falcons rookie running back to do so since Williams Andrews in 1979.

-- He caught the most receptions by an Atlanta rookie running back in his first two career games with 10, passing Sonny Campbell's six in 1970.

-- Robinson already owns 255 yards from scrimmage this season — he had 83 in Week 1 and 172 in Week 2 — which makes him the second rookie overall in franchise history to break 200 that quickly, again joining Andrews (313 in 2979).

OBSCURE FACTS

-- The last time Atlanta won a game when training by at least 12 points after three quarters was Dec. 11, 1993 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons trailed 24-7 entering the fourth quarter and won, 27-24. This is the fifth time Atlanta has overcome such a deficit. The other times were in 1987, 1983 and 1981.

-- Last Sunday was first time the Falcons eliminated a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit in general since Week 2 of the 2015 season. On Sept. 20, 2015, the Falcons trailed the New York Giants, 20-10, entering the fourth quarter and won, 24-20.

-- The NFC has six teams 2-0 to start the season for just the third time since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. The two other times were in 1970 and 1989. (If the New Orleans Saints win the Monday Night Football game, then the NFC would have seven teams 2-0.)

-- Atlanta is currently the only undefeated team in the calendar year of 2023, which technically includes the final two regular-season games and playoffs games from last season.

-- The Falcons last went 2-0 to start a season in 2017. Just like this year, they had to beat the Packers in Atlanta to get there. Even weirder, in order to go 3-0, the Falcons now have defeat the Detroit Lions on the road, which was also required in 2017.

-- Mercedes-Benz Stadium last saw two back-to-back wins to open a season in 2017, when it opened.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins' touchdown reversal:

"I'd rather not ever speak on it because we'll find out, and again, they have a tough job, but it is what it is. I'd have to look at the tape and we'll communicate, but they have a tough job. It is what it is, and it's our job to move on. Thankfully we were able to come back and get the win."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On what it would take to give himself an "A" grade after a game:

"You'd probably go back to that stat sheet, pretty close to perfection on that stat sheet, and then you go back and watch the film. You made every protection check right. You made every can or check that we have in the run game. Whatever it may be, everything was 100%. You got out of there healthy. You won the game, most importantly."

(Note: Ridder gave himself a C+ in the Falcons' Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Without seeing film yet, he gave himself a C for the Packers game.)

Linebacker Kaden Elliss

On his first-ever sack for the Falcons:

"I kind of creeped up late and there was no one there. It was an awesome play. First sack (for the Falcons). First sack here in (Mercedes-Benz Stadium). It was special."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

On what the Falcons were able to do successfully:

"You guys saw it. They shredded us consistently."

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs

On seeing changes as the game progressed:

"Nothing really changed. I mean, Atlanta just had the momentum. You just got to give them the credit for it."

EXTRA: QUOTING THE OFFICIALS

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson

On the decision behind Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins' touchdown reversal:

"The toes are down, but he is making a continuous step. It doesn't matter if it's heel-toe or toe-hell; if it's all in one step and any park of the foot lands out of bounds, it's out of bounds. Had he been able to drag his toe some distance and then you end up stepping, then you get the benefit of the drag. But when it's all in one step, one motion, then it's part of the foot. Any part of the foot comes down out of bounds, then it's out of bounds."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 19 carries for 124 yards
  2. Packers: AJ Dillon, 15 carries for 55 yards
  3. Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, 16 carries for 48 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Drake London, six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown
  2. Falcons: Mack Hollins, three receptions for 60 yards
  3. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, four receptions for 48 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 19-32-1 for 237 yards and a touchdown (sacked once)
  2. Packers: Jordan Love, 14-25-0 for 151 yards and three touchdowns (sacked once)
  3. N/A

Top 3 defenders

  1. Packers: Quay Walker, 17 total tackles, eight solo (a pass breakup)
  2. Packers: De'Vondre Campbell, 14 total tackles, seven solo
  3. Packers: Darnell Savage, eight total tackles, six solo

NEXT UP

The Falcons (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season, taking on the Lions (1-1) on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Action will air live on FOX.

The Lions lost their Week 2 game, 37-31, in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.

