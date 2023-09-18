Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 2 win against Packers

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins' touchdown reversal:

"I'd rather not ever speak on it because we'll find out, and again, they have a tough job, but it is what it is. I'd have to look at the tape and we'll communicate, but they have a tough job. It is what it is, and it's our job to move on. Thankfully we were able to come back and get the win."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On what it would take to give himself an "A" grade after a game:

"You'd probably go back to that stat sheet, pretty close to perfection on that stat sheet, and then you go back and watch the film. You made every protection check right. You made every can or check that we have in the run game. Whatever it may be, everything was 100%. You got out of there healthy. You won the game, most importantly."

(Note: Ridder gave himself a C+ in the Falcons' Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Without seeing film yet, he gave himself a C for the Packers game.)

Linebacker Kaden Elliss

On his first-ever sack for the Falcons:

"I kind of creeped up late and there was no one there. It was an awesome play. First sack (for the Falcons). First sack here in (Mercedes-Benz Stadium). It was special."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

On what the Falcons were able to do successfully:

"You guys saw it. They shredded us consistently."

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs

On seeing changes as the game progressed:

"Nothing really changed. I mean, Atlanta just had the momentum. You just got to give them the credit for it."

EXTRA: QUOTING THE OFFICIALS

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson

On the decision behind Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins' touchdown reversal: