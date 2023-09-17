Falcons defense 'clicking' in fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay Packers

That wasn't the case for the other 45 minutes, though, especially not in the second and third quarters when the Packers posted all their points.

In the second quarter, Green Bay had 25 rushing and 37 passing yards on 14 plays. Quarterback Jordan Love connected five of his six attempts, including a 9-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Jayden Reed. The Packers also had a 33-yard field goal.

In the third quarter, Green Bay had 13 rushing and 82 passing yards. Love hit all seven of his passes, including a 32-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and a 10-yard scoring shot to Reed.

"It's never going to be perfect," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "People are going to score. They're going to kick field goals, but when there are critical moments, that's when you got to be tight. I think we did a really good job about facing some adversity and coming back."

The Falcons had a strong start and finish, though the start doesn't look as pretty on paper solely because of a major penalty. Atlanta kept Green Bay out of the end zone, but the Falcons still allowed the Packers to accumulate 56 net yards on 13 plays in the first quarter. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was called for defensive pass interference, which gave the Packers an automatic 44 yards to start the game.

"We got to not get those penalties," Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. "That would be a great coaching point. When the ball is up there like a punt, hopefully we can turn around and play that better. Not blaming the player that it was called on, but we can play those situations better.

"And they got the penalty twice. Huge chunk plays."

Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers was also flagged for defensive pass interference in the third quarter, which handed over 43 yards.

The Packers had 224 net yards offensively. Nixing those two penalties, they had 137. Makes a big difference.

Those mistakes are fixable, though, as Smith noted. Otherwise, Atlanta did have a strong defensive performance.

Its strongest moments came when it mattered most, too — at the end.