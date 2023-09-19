NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

There are quite a few teams that have played two weeks without a win. There are quite a few teams that have played two weeks without a loss. That doesn't mean there's real separation between haves and have-nots at this early point in the season.
That's why you'll still see a fair amount of fluctuation in these NFL power rankings are we move through the first quarter of the season. There's some stability at the top, with a group of elite teams playing worthy of such status already. It's fair to move the Falcons up without being called a homer after they moved to 2-0 with a huge comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a surprising 2-0 and the Saints are xxxx after a Monday night clash with the Panthers. Let's see where the NFC South, and all the other divisions, for that matter, stack up in these Week 3 NFL power rankings.