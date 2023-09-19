NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:18 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There are quite a few teams that have played two weeks without a win. There are quite a few teams that have played two weeks without a loss. That doesn't mean there's real separation between haves and have-nots at this early point in the season.

That's why you'll still see a fair amount of fluctuation in these NFL power rankings are we move through the first quarter of the season. There's some stability at the top, with a group of elite teams playing worthy of such status already. It's fair to move the Falcons up without being called a homer after they moved to 2-0 with a huge comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a surprising 2-0 and the Saints are xxxx after a Monday night clash with the Panthers. Let's see where the NFC South, and all the other divisions, for that matter, stack up in these Week 3 NFL power rankings.

(2-0)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have won 12 straight regular-season games. Something tells me that streak's gonna last a while longer.

Related Links

(2-0)
2
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons is so fun to watch.
(2-0)
3
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles haven't looked invincible yet, but they can beat you in so many ways.
(2-0)
4
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
So. Much. Speed.
(1-1)
5
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
This ranking is about how the Chiefs have played to this point, not how we think they'll play in the future.
(2-0)
6
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson looking more comfortable in this offense.
(1-1)
7
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills took out frustrations on the Raiders and flexed some muscle while doing it.
(1-1)
8
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Falcons have a tough assignment coming up in Week 3
(1-1)
9
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Loss to Chiefs doesn't change the fact the Jags should be good.
(1-1)
10
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Hope Nick Chubb is okay. The NFL is better with him healthy. Browns will be far worse without him.
(0-2)
11
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals started 0-2 last year and finished 12-4. Joey B's calf makes this feel a little different than that. But...the Bengals are SO talented.
(2-0)
12
3
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson just might be that dude.
(2-0)
13
6
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Another good day for Baker and the surprising Bucs. Still not sold on this team, yet.
(2-0)
14
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints are unbeaten, sure. But they didn't look good against Carolina. Offense seems off.


(1-1)
15
9
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh looked like a Steel Curtain against the Browns. The attack needs to catch up a bit.
(1-1)
16
7
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Have you ever noticed how Pete Carroll's teams are most always good?
(1-1)
17
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers gave up a two-score lead to Atlanta, but there's still warranted optimism surrounding Jordan Love.
(1-1)
18
8
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel is SUCH a good coach.
(0-2)
19
7
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Another close loss. That's called Charger-ing.
(1-1)
20
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Silver and Black got humbled by the Bills.
(1-1)
21
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams are more competitive than a year ago, but that ain't saying much.
(2-0)
22
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Beating the Cardinals and Broncos won't make many believers. Commanders are unbeaten and still suspect.
(1-1)
23
6
Jets_table
New York Jets
The Jets with Zach Wilson are much different than the Jets with Aaron Rodgers. But that defense has plenty of talent should keep them competitive. How competitive, though? That's up in the air.
(0-2)
24
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
How is a team with Justin Jefferson ranked this low?
(0-2)
25
7
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
It's gonna harder for the Pats to win than it has been in a long, long time.
(0-2)
26
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson is tough as nails and a true gamer. Injuries stink.
(1-1)
27
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Hopefully Anthony Richardson isn't out long. Dude is fun to watch.
(0-2)
28
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is (already) starting to show us something. Not sure if that'll lead to many wins. Texans have a long way to go.
(0-2)
29
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Denver hits a Hail Mary and misses on the 2-point conversion? That's Broncos football these days.
(0-2)
30
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
I saw a stat the Bears had only called four designed runs for Justin Fields in two games. My jaw hit the floor.
(1-1)
31
Giants_table
New York Giants
After what it took to beat the worst team in the league, Giants stay down here another week.
(0-2)
32
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals had the Giants right where they wanted them. And they let 'em off the hook!! P.S. Dennis Green was the best.
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons drop some after losing to rival Saints
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

Falcons fall a bit after faltering vs. Steelers
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Monochrome Monday | Week 2 Falcons vs Packers

Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons go from demoralizing to demanding in Week 2 win vs. Green Bay

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 2 win against Packers

Advertising