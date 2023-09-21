Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

Sep 21, 2023 at 04:27 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cornerback Jeff Okudah was listed a full participant for the second straight day, the team announced Thursday.

Okudah was also a full participant in Wednesday's practice. That was the first time Okudah was listed as such since he returned to practice last week after he endured a foot injury in training camp.

Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate Thursday with a thigh injury. He was not listed on the Wednesday participation report. He was a full participant during the Week 2 practice week and didn't receive a formal injury designation on the final report leading into a home contest against Green Bay.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was not listed in Thursday's participation report because the linebacker has now cleared the concussion protocol. Under the NFL injury policy, a player can come off the injury report once he has cleared the protocol.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was also absent from practice because of illness.

Game status designations for the Week 3 game at Detroit will be announced Friday on the team's official injury report. Click here to view the updated participation levels for both teams.

Week 3 Practice | 09.20.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 32

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
news

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

For the first time in his NFL career, Jeff Okudah will stand on the Lions' opposing sideline. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 3 game
news

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

Even when he's not producing a multi-turnover day, the small, overlooked ways Bates is impacting his teammates matters, too. 
news

Fantastic in the fourth: Analyzing how the Falcons have performed in the final quarter

The Falcons lead the NFL with a 27-point fourth-quarter scoring margin. 
news

Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen participation status announced

Defensive back Calais Campbell did not practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons
news

Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Godwin Igwebuike joins Pittsburgh's 53-man roster after being active for first two games of the Falcons' regular season.
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons fourth-quarter performance and more

We also discuss the foundation of the Falcons culture in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

'It's a routine thing': Younghoe Koo on the mindset required to thrive under pressure

The Falcons kicker has six career game-winning field goals, all within the last three seasons.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of the 2023 regular season

The chart remains the same heading into Week 3 of the regular season
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons go from demoralizing to demanding in Week 2 win vs. Green Bay

The Falcons could have let the game get out of reach, but they kept chipping away until they broke open the 25-24 win. 

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

Week 3 Practice | 09.21.23

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular 

