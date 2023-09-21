Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cornerback Jeff Okudah was listed a full participant for the second straight day, the team announced Thursday.
Okudah was also a full participant in Wednesday's practice. That was the first time Okudah was listed as such since he returned to practice last week after he endured a foot injury in training camp.
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate Thursday with a thigh injury. He was not listed on the Wednesday participation report. He was a full participant during the Week 2 practice week and didn't receive a formal injury designation on the final report leading into a home contest against Green Bay.
Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was not listed in Thursday's participation report because the linebacker has now cleared the concussion protocol. Under the NFL injury policy, a player can come off the injury report once he has cleared the protocol.
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was also absent from practice because of illness.
Game status designations for the Week 3 game at Detroit will be announced Friday on the team's official injury report. Click here to view the updated participation levels for both teams.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Detroit Lions.