Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Jeff Okudah, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson as Lions practice week continues 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cornerback Jeff Okudah was listed a full participant for the second straight day, the team announced Thursday.

Okudah was also a full participant in Wednesday's practice. That was the first time Okudah was listed as such since he returned to practice last week after he endured a foot injury in training camp.

Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate Thursday with a thigh injury. He was not listed on the Wednesday participation report. He was a full participant during the Week 2 practice week and didn't receive a formal injury designation on the final report leading into a home contest against Green Bay.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen was not listed in Thursday's participation report because the linebacker has now cleared the concussion protocol. Under the NFL injury policy, a player can come off the injury report once he has cleared the protocol.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was also absent from practice because of illness.