Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta's defense underwent significant changes in the offseason both in personnel and philosophy, adding defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray as well as an overhaul that saw seven new starters take the field in Week 1 when compared to Week 1 of the 2022 season.

It didn't take long for the Falcons' new-look defense to make its presence felt. After an inauspicious start for the offense, a three-play drive that lost six yards, Atlanta's defense came up with a crucial stop on a fourth-and-1 attempt inside the red zone. The stop ended an 11-play drive and, despite being early in the game, it had a significant impact on the outcome. According to Next Gen Stats, Atlanta's win probability increased by 11.9 percentage points following the play. Additionally, Carolina lost 4.64 expected points added after having a pre-snap EPA of 4.15.

Atlanta's defense was a bit hot and cold in the first half, allowing drives of 11 and 12 plays, but also creating a turnover and a pair of three-and-outs while ultimately allowing just a single score. Things really took off for the unit in the second half. After allowing a field goal on a nine-play drive to open the third quarter, Atlanta stymied Carolina by allowing just 50 yards on 21 plays over their next five drives.