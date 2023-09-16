Five things to watch when Falcons host Green Bay Packers in Week 2 clash

Can limiting explosive plays carry over for Falcons in Week 2?

A win for this defense in Week 1 was the lack of explosive plays allowed. Young never completed a pass beyond 14 yards on Sunday, a testament to both the sticky coverage of the back end and quarterback pressure at the line of scrimmage.

Even with the Panthers in obvious passing situations late in the game, they couldn't stretch the field the way they wanted to. As was pointed out in this week's Nerdy Birds report, on throws of 10-19 and 20-plus air yards, Young was 1-for-8 for 11 yards.

This is something assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said this week is always a goal of this Falcons defense.

"One of the things that we try to do is eliminate explosive plays," Grady said. "When you take a look at the NFL, explosive plays tend to end up being losses for you if you give up too many. We're real conscious of that as defensive backs and a defense, and understanding that, 'Hey, look. If you cut down explosive plays and make the team drive the long haul, you've got better chances of making plays.' ... We try to make the team run the long haul. If you try to go 14, 15 plays, you did a good job."

The Packers will want to cash in on big plays on Sunday like they did against Chicago. Love connected on three plays in particular that helped flip the field and get the Packers in good field position: A 51-yard play to Jones, a 37-yarder to Luke Musgrave and 30-yard completion to Jayden Reed.