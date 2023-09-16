Falcons designate two players as practice squad elevations vs. Packers

Running back/returner Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Andre Smith are now eligible to play in the Falcons' Week 2 clash vs. Green Bay.

Sep 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have elevated a pair of players from the practice squad, the team announced on Saturday afternoon, making them eligible to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker Andre Smith and running back Godwin Igwebuike received the designation on the eve of this Week 2 clash.

Smith's elevation will fortify the inside linebacker corps, with Troy Andersen ruled out of this game while in the concussion protocol. Nate Landman could start next to Kaden Elliss in Andersen's stead. Tae Davis is another option at that spot.

Adding Igwebuike could help the running back spot and Falcons special teams. He was part of the active 53-man roster during Week 1, where he was a kickoff returner and was credited with eight special teams snaps and one offensive snap.

Offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant in this week's practices after missing the opener with a thigh injury. He's also listed as the first-unit kick returner, though his level of activity against Green Bay, if any, remains an unknown.

Patterson did not receive a designation Friday on the team's official injury report.

A player can be designated a practice squad elevation – meaning he becomes eligible to play in a game and then returns to the practice squad without a formal transaction – three times over the course of a season. If a team wants a player active for a fourth time in a season, they must add him to the active roster.

This is the first elevation for Smith and Igwebuike.

