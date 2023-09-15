Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

Smith rules Troy Andersen out for Sunday's game vs. the Packers. 

Sep 15, 2023 at 01:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the first time all week, the Falcons had every active player accounted for during the open period of Friday's practice. However, that doesn't mean they'll all play come Sunday. In fact, it's the contrary for one player in particular.

Head coach Arthur Smith ruled ILB Troy Andersen out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Though Andersen did participate in a limited fashion in Friday's non-padded practice, he is still working through concussion protocol. Andersen did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

With Andersen out for Sunday, the Falcons could see Nate Landman taking the first-team reps alongside Kaden Elliss. In a Friday 7-on-7 period that was open to the media, Landman slotted into that spot.

In other injury news, the Falcons are keeping the door open for two players to potentially return to the active game day roster. Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and Jeff Okudah (foot) did practice with the team on Friday, as they have all week. Only Okudah was given a game designation on Friday of questionable. Patterson, on the other hand, was not listed, meaning he could make his return on Sunday.

The Falcons will release their inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and Packers.

Week 2 Practice | 09.14.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put on their red helmets and put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Red Helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Red Helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Calais Campbell joked in training camp that the Falcons would be rotating their defensive line like they do hockey lines. That statement has rang true one week into the season.
news

Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Packers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Green Bay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

With Week 1 in the rear view, it didn't take long for the Falcons' new-look defense to make its presence felt. 
news

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

We answer your Falcons questions in this Friday mailbag
news

Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone goes into details about why there's a fine line between seeing too much and too little as a quarterback on the playing field. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Linebacker Troy Andersen missed a second practice while in the concussion protocol
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons Week 2 game
news

Analysis: Breaking down Atlanta's red-zone conversion rate in Week 1 win, why it matters moving forward

The Falcons were one of three teams to have a 100% red-zone conversion rate in Week 1. 
news

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen in concussion protocol

Cordarrelle Patterson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons safety forced three turnovers in 24-10 win over Panthers in Week 1. 
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, Desmond Ridder and the Falcons passing game, plus more about Kyle Pitts

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday morning mailbag.

Top News

Keepin' it fresh: Why the Falcons 2023 defensive line rotation may mean just as much in the long-term as the short-term

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

Nerdy Birds: New-look defense, points off Jessie Bates III's turnovers and Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier partnership

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Ryan Nielsen impact on Falcons defense and Matthew Bergeron

Advertising