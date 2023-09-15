Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith gives updates for trio of Falcons players

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the first time all week, the Falcons had every active player accounted for during the open period of Friday's practice. However, that doesn't mean they'll all play come Sunday. In fact, it's the contrary for one player in particular.

Head coach Arthur Smith ruled ILB Troy Andersen out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Though Andersen did participate in a limited fashion in Friday's non-padded practice, he is still working through concussion protocol. Andersen did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

With Andersen out for Sunday, the Falcons could see Nate Landman taking the first-team reps alongside Kaden Elliss. In a Friday 7-on-7 period that was open to the media, Landman slotted into that spot.

In other injury news, the Falcons are keeping the door open for two players to potentially return to the active game day roster. Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and Jeff Okudah (foot) did practice with the team on Friday, as they have all week. Only Okudah was given a game designation on Friday of questionable. Patterson, on the other hand, was not listed, meaning he could make his return on Sunday.

The Falcons will release their inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.