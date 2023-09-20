Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Godwin Igwebuike joins Pittsburgh's 53-man roster after being active for first two games of the Falcons' regular season.

Sep 20, 2023 at 02:15 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons added running back Carlos Washington to their practice squad Wednesday, the team announced, to fill an opening created by Godwin Igwebuike's departure.

Igwebuike was signed off the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have added him to their 53-man roster. Igwebuike was a solid mid-camp signing, a veteran presence who performed well during the preseason and was active during the first two Falcons regular-season games. He was added to the practice squad after the 53-man roster was formed, then signed to the active roster before Week 1. He returned to the practice squad but was elevated in Week 2.

Washington spent the offseason program and training camp with the Falcons after signing out of Southeastern Louisiana. He had a solid preseason, flashing talent and toughness, but was upstaged a bit by Igwebuike. Washington is the only running back on the practice squad and would theoretically be the first option elevated should the Falcons need to fortify the position.

