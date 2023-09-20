Falcons add practice-squad running back after Godwin Igwebuike signed by Steelers

Igwebuike was signed off the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have added him to their 53-man roster. Igwebuike was a solid mid-camp signing, a veteran presence who performed well during the preseason and was active during the first two Falcons regular-season games. He was added to the practice squad after the 53-man roster was formed, then signed to the active roster before Week 1. He returned to the practice squad but was elevated in Week 2.