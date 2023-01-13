Five questions needing answers during pivotal Falcons offseason

Which of their own will they reward?

The Falcons have options here. Chris Lindstrom would likely be the first, considering he's entering his fifth-year option and only has a year left under contract. Whether he make it or not, Lindstrom also had an All-Pro year. Guards are being rewarded more than ever, so his deal could be a big one.

This also marks the first offseason A.J. Terrell can get an extension. He has another year locked in, plus a fifth-year option surely exercised this spring, but he won't be getting any cheaper. He's a top tier talent at a premium position. He's a proud Atlanta native and a fan favorite. Can the Falcons and Terrell's camp get together on a deal that works for both sides? They should try.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary is coming off a career year and heading into unrestricted free agency. His market price has been driven up to be sure. How much could he command on the open market? That might determine whether the Falcons can keep him. The offensive line set the tone for this season, and Smith said the fronts would be the Falcons foundation. McGary was a huge part of that. Replacing him won't be easy, either. Can the Falcons afford to keep him? Or Can they afford to let him go? That will be a tough choice for the front office.

There are also a series of guys on prove-it deals who proved worthy. That list includes Bradley Pinion, MyCole Pruitt, Rashaan Evans and Isaiah Oliver. The new defensive coordinator choice might influence the defensive decisions. Maybe. And, again, it all comes down to price. The Falcons can just start overpaying because they'll flush with cap space, lest they end up not maximizing their dollars.

Who will be Falcons DC?

This won't be a space where we start throwing names against the wall, hoping one sticks. There are plenty of alternatives for that type of discussion. We can say that it'll be a pivotal decision influential on how the Falcons perform in 2023. That person will have be a quality play caller and designer. He'll also have to win over a locker room loyal to Pees over the last two years.