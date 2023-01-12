What Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot said about the quarterback position heading into the 2023 offseason

He completed 73-of-115 passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, on a 63.5 completion percentage. What stood out to Smith about Ridder is the comfortability and confidence he showed when operating within a pocket, his decision-making and the poise displayed in high pressure moments.

"(He) did change my thinking a little bit on fourth down," Smith said after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. "I wanted to see him handle that, and I thought he did well. When you can do that and you can win third and fourth down, that says a lot about you; to be able to play, extend, look to throw, and not get rattled. Again, not perfect, but we saw a lot of progress. There's a lot you could evaluate from."

As for general manager Terry Fontenot, he appreciates the way Ridder handles himself as both a player and person.