Chris Lindstrom named to All-Pro second team

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom had an excellent 2022 campaign, proving he belongs among the NFL's elite at his position.

The fourth year allowed just nine quarterback pressures all year and was arguably the best run blocker at any position.

He was honored for those efforts on Friday afternoon, formally named to the AP All-Pro second team. This marks the first time Lindstrom has been named to the All-Pro second team, news that comes a few weeks after he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Dallas' Zack Martin took the first-team All-Pro spot for the sixth time in his career after a quality season in his own right.

Lindstrom was the highest-graded offensive lineman regardless of position per analytics site Pro Football focus and was a vital component of an efficient and explosive Falcons running game.

Reputation and team wins help garner votes among a panel comprised of media members covering the league, and Lindstrom is a relatively new member of this elite class. The Falcons didn't win much and only played one primetime, which could explain the significant margin between votes Martin received over Lindstrom.