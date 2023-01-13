Chris Lindstrom named to All-Pro second team

Falcons right guard finished behind Dallas' Zack Martin at his position

Jan 13, 2023 at 01:27 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom had an excellent 2022 campaign, proving he belongs among the NFL's elite at his position.

The fourth year allowed just nine quarterback pressures all year and was arguably the best run blocker at any position.

RELATED CONTENT:

He was honored for those efforts on Friday afternoon, formally named to the AP All-Pro second team. This marks the first time Lindstrom has been named to the All-Pro second team, news that comes a few weeks after he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Dallas' Zack Martin took the first-team All-Pro spot for the sixth time in his career after a quality season in his own right.

Lindstrom was the highest-graded offensive lineman regardless of position per analytics site Pro Football focus and was a vital component of an efficient and explosive Falcons running game.

Reputation and team wins help garner votes among a panel comprised of media members covering the league, and Lindstrom is a relatively new member of this elite class. The Falcons didn't win much and only played one primetime, which could explain the significant margin between votes Martin received over Lindstrom.

As a note, Lindstrom was the only Falcons player on the AP All-Pro first or second teams. According to voting tallies released by AP Lead NFL Writer Rob Maaddi, Avery Williams finished fourth among punt returners and Kaleb McGary was fourth among right tackles.

Related Content

news

Five questions needing answers during pivotal Falcons offseason

We discuss Desmond Ridder, fixing pass rush, the prospect of an A-list free agent and more

news

State of the Falcons salary cap entering into 2023 offseason

Terry Fontenot said this offseason will be different. Why? Well, the Falcons have cap space. That's why.

news

Atlanta Falcons Open Ticketmaster Studios

New State-of-the-Art Digital Production Facility Located at Falcons Training Facility

news

Younghoe Koo named special teams player of the month

Falcons kicker was perfect converting field goals in December, January

news

What Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot said about the quarterback position heading into the 2023 offseason

Smith said it's too early to make a decision about who the starting quarterback will be in Atlanta in 2023.

news

Falcons coaching staff selected to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

The Falcons join the Patriots as the two staffs tagged to coach this year's Shrine Bowl.

news

Falcons 'won't be close-minded' when hiring Dean Pees replacement

Falcons won't alter defensive personnel preferences with change in coordinator

news

'We're in the next phase of the plan': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith talk 2023 offseason, why its so different from past years

The Falcons are projected to have more money towards the cap than at any point combined in the last two offseason. That means we will see a different offseason approach from this organization once the new league year arrives.

news

Chris Lindstrom named PFF's 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

PFF graded Lindstrom out at 95.0 overall this season

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder and Falcons QB options, pressing offseason needs and prospect of Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall

We dive into two areas where the Falcons must get better fast in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm optimistic about the direction of the Falcons organization

... and why you should be, too.

Top News

Five questions needing answers during pivotal Falcons offseason

State of the Falcons salary cap entering into 2023 offseason

Atlanta Falcons Open Ticketmaster Studios

What Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot said about the quarterback position heading into the 2023 offseason

Advertising