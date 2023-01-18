Analyzing Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, state of Falcons quarterbacks -- Falcons breakdown

NOTE: The Falcons editorial team, Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney, and Ashton Edmunds will analyze each position group during the 'Falcons Breakdown' series, which evaluates every position and what to look for in the 2023 season:

Arthur Smith was encouraged by what he saw in Desmond Ridder during his first four NFL starts but said, "there is a lot of work to be done" during the offseason when deciding who will be the starting quarterback in the 2023 season.

Marcus Mariota's future in Atlanta has not been determined yet, Smith said. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Falcons in March 2022, with $6.75 million guaranteed. If Atlanta decides to part ways with Mariota before the start of the 2023 season, $12 million in cap space would be saved.

"We'll assess," Smith said. "We obviously have up until the league year. There will be conversations. There's nothing to update now. It's like with a lot of our guys that are under contract, decisions have to be made, but [no decision] has been made right now."