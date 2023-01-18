NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Let's make one thing crystal clear before we move forward: This is way too early for an NFL mock draft. I mean, the full draft order isn't even set.
Yet here we are, with tons and tons of them available via a few search terms and a quick click. We figured we might as well join the masses and offer one up to those dying to know exactly how the first 23 picks will play out. I've got that on lock. Well, sort of. But not really.
A few notes before we begin: 1. The Dolphins forfeited a pick, so there are only 31 in the first round. 2. We don't make picks for teams without a draft slot. That's just silly. What Jacksonville could get at 24 or 31 would be wildly different. 3. There won't be trades at this point. That's why Bryce Young isn't the first pick. And, 4. This is meant to be fun. Let's not take ourselves too seriously at this stage of the offseason. Deal? Deal.
Let's get to the bold predictions:
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
Analysis: Sure seems like the Bears will eventually trade out of the top spot, considering the QB-starved teams out there and Chicago's seeming comfort with Justin Fields calling signals. They can also probably get Carter a bit later. But, again, no trades. So the Bears get the guy (I think) they really, really want.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: You'll see folks overthink things and make Will Levis the first player off the board. Don't do that, no matter what Bryce Young's height/weight comes in at during the combine.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Analysis: Cardinals may well have gotten the best player regardless of position at the third spot. Good haul.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
Analysis: Colts stop the cycle of veteran quarterbacks with this pick. P.S. C.J.'s performance in that semifinal game vs. Georgia made him some cold hard cash.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: No offense to Bruce Irvin, but the Seahawks brought him back for a third stint with the team because they were desperate for help off the edge. They try to remedy the issue by getting a pass-rusher with freak traits. Something tells me he's going to wow at the Senior Bowl and again at the combine.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Lions keep stacking on defense, where they need some help if they're going to turn into a playoff team after coming so close in 2022.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
Analysis: The Raiders need tons of help up front. The Silver and Black snag the best offensive lineman on the board, someone versatile enough to help where the Raiders need it most.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
Analysis: The Falcons address the biggest area of concern. No, it isn't quarterback. It's the pass rush. Murphy, a Marrieta native, is a massive human with massive potential, someone who can play in whatever front the new DC implements.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Analysis: The Panthers need a new quarterback after using three different passers in 2022. They need stability and get it with the third QB taken in the top 10.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
Analysis: Eagles add more firepower to their defensive front, as if they weren't hard enough to handle already.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
Analysis: Titans need to get more explosive in the passing game. Johnson helps them do that.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: The Texans got their quarterback. Now they help protect him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
Analysis: Full disclosure: I got the Branch-Jets connection from Dane Brugler's mock. Love the pairing. I'm buying into the logic of a top-tier draft analyst.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
Analysis: The Patriots have to get more explosive on offense. Some coaching changes might help. So will some additional talent.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
Analysis: Aaron Rodgers needs weapons working the middle of the field. Mayer's a darn good one. He'll add dimension to that offense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
Analysis: Commanders have something good going on with their defensive front. Adding secondary help is the next step toward creating a dominant defense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
Analysis: And we've got a run at the cornerback spot. Get 'em while they're available.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Let the defensive improvement continue with a solid playmaker in the middle of the field.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
Analysis: And there we have it. The fourth QB in the top 20. The Bucs execute the Brady succession plan.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: I could see the 'Hawks trading down here. But given that there are no trades, they fortify the defensive backfield instead.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
Analysis: The value's too good to pass up on Harrison here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
Analysis: The Ravens need offensive weapons in the pattern beyond Mark Andrews. Ohio State receivers have turned into solid pros recently. Will Smith-Njigba follow the same path to stardom?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
Analysis: The Vikings have tons of offensive weapons. It's time to help prevents from scoring at a similar clip.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
via 49ers, through the Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, DL
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.