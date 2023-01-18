Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

Jan 18, 2023
Let's make one thing crystal clear before we move forward: This is way too early for an NFL mock draft. I mean, the full draft order isn't even set.

Yet here we are, with tons and tons of them available via a few search terms and a quick click. We figured we might as well join the masses and offer one up to those dying to know exactly how the first 23 picks will play out. I've got that on lock. Well, sort of. But not really.

A few notes before we begin: 1. The Dolphins forfeited a pick, so there are only 31 in the first round. 2. We don't make picks for teams without a draft slot. That's just silly. What Jacksonville could get at 24 or 31 would be wildly different. 3. There won't be trades at this point. That's why Bryce Young isn't the first pick. And, 4. This is meant to be fun. Let's not take ourselves too seriously at this stage of the offseason. Deal? Deal.

Let's get to the bold predictions:

CHI
1
Bears.png
Jalen Carter
DT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL

Analysis: Sure seems like the Bears will eventually trade out of the top spot, considering the QB-starved teams out there and Chicago's seeming comfort with Justin Fields calling signals. They can also probably get Carter a bit later. But, again, no trades. So the Bears get the guy (I think) they really, really want.

HOU
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Bryce Young
QB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: You'll see folks overthink things and make Will Levis the first player off the board. Don't do that, no matter what Bryce Young's height/weight comes in at during the combine.

ARI
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Will Anderson
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

Analysis: Cardinals may well have gotten the best player regardless of position at the third spot. Good haul.

IND
4
Colts.png
C.J. Stroud
QB | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

Analysis: Colts stop the cycle of veteran quarterbacks with this pick. P.S. C.J.'s performance in that semifinal game vs. Georgia made him some cold hard cash.

SEA
5
Seahawks.png
Tyree Wilson
EDGE | Texas Tech

Via Denver

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: No offense to Bruce Irvin, but the Seahawks brought him back for a third stint with the team because they were desperate for help off the edge. They try to remedy the issue by getting a pass-rusher with freak traits. Something tells me he's going to wow at the Senior Bowl and again at the combine.

DET
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Christian Gonzalez
CB | Oregon

via L.A. Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Lions keep stacking on defense, where they need some help if they're going to turn into a playoff team after coming so close in 2022.

LV
7
Raiders.png
Peter Skoronski
OL | Northwestern

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

Analysis: The Raiders need tons of help up front. The Silver and Black snag the best offensive lineman on the board, someone versatile enough to help where the Raiders need it most.

ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Myles Murphy
DL/EDGE | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

Analysis: The Falcons address the biggest area of concern. No, it isn't quarterback. It's the pass rush. Murphy, a Marrieta native, is a massive human with massive potential, someone who can play in whatever front the new DC implements.

CAR
9
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Will Levis
QB | Kentucky

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE

Analysis: The Panthers need a new quarterback after using three different passers in 2022. They need stability and get it with the third QB taken in the top 10.

PHI
10
Eagles.png
Bryan Bresee
DL | Clemson

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL

Analysis: Eagles add more firepower to their defensive front, as if they weren't hard enough to handle already.

TEN
11
Titans.png
Quentin Johnson
WR | TCU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE

Analysis: Titans need to get more explosive in the passing game. Johnson helps them do that.

HOU
12
Texans.png
Paris Johnson Jr.
OL | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: The Texans got their quarterback. Now they help protect him.

NYJ
13
Jets.png
Brian Branch
S | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB

Analysis: Full disclosure: I got the Branch-Jets connection from Dane Brugler's mock. Love the pairing. I'm buying into the logic of a top-tier draft analyst.

NE
14
Patriots.png
Jordan Addison
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB

Analysis: The Patriots have to get more explosive on offense. Some coaching changes might help. So will some additional talent.

GB
15
Packers.png
Michael Mayer
TE | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge

Analysis: Aaron Rodgers needs weapons working the middle of the field. Mayer's a darn good one. He'll add dimension to that offense.

WAS
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Joey Porter Jr.
CB | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL

Analysis: Commanders have something good going on with their defensive front. Adding secondary help is the next step toward creating a dominant defense.

PIT
17
Steelers.png
Kelee Ringo
CB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL

Analysis: And we've got a run at the cornerback spot. Get 'em while they're available.

DET
18
Lions.png
Drew Sanders
LB | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Let the defensive improvement continue with a solid playmaker in the middle of the field.

TB
19
Buccaneers.png
Anthony Richardson
QB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL

Analysis: And there we have it. The fourth QB in the top 20. The Bucs execute the Brady succession plan.

SEA
20
Seahawks.png
Antonio Johnson
S | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: I could see the 'Hawks trading down here. But given that there are no trades, they fortify the defensive backfield instead.

LAC
21
Chargers.png
Anton Harrison
OL | Oklahoma

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR

Analysis: The value's too good to pass up on Harrison here.

BAL
22
Ravens.png
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB

Analysis: The Ravens need offensive weapons in the pattern beyond Mark Andrews. Ohio State receivers have turned into solid pros recently. Will Smith-Njigba follow the same path to stardom?

MIN
23
Vikings.png
Cam Smith
CB | South Carolina

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR

Analysis: The Vikings have tons of offensive weapons. It's time to help prevents from scoring at a similar clip.

JAX
PL
Jaguars.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

NYG
PL
Giants.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

DAL
PL
Cowboys.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

CIN
PL
Bengals.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

DEN
PL
Broncos.png

via 49ers, through the Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, DL

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

BUF
PL
Bills.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

KC
PL
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

PHI
PL
Eagles.png

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL

NOTE: We won't mock picks until their draft slot is finalized.

