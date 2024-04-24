Mock Draft 8.0: Pressure comes from the interior in Tori McElhaney's final mock draft before 2024 NFL Draft commences

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com digital, communications and creative staffs and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Well, y'all. We made it. We are a day away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. I can nearly taste the aura of stress and anxiety radiating from teams across the league as they await final judgment weekend.
OK. That's dramatic.
But dreams are made or broken this weekend. It's a big deal. So, to usher in one final mock draft, I decided to grab a big dude to help out in the trenches.
Remember: Pressure doesn't solely come off the edge.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: Y'all already know. Lock it in.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: In a surprise twist, McCarthy jumps Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels on draft night. He's heading to the nation's capital.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB, WR, DT
Analysis: The Patriots have their choice between Maye and Daniels? They'll take it, and grab Maye.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE, RB, IOL
Analysis: Make no mistake about it: The Vikings tried to get to No. 4 overall. They really did. But for some reason, the Cardinals weren't biting. They felt secure in their board enough to feel like they could get exactly what they wanted at No. 4 and 27 overall, and that included the class' best receiver at No. 4.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL, OT, RB
Analysis: Here's what's happened now: The Broncos made a push for No. 5 overall. They know they have to jump the Vikings to land a quarterback, but with the Vikings losing out on No. 4, they find they're actually content to wait out Jayden Daniels at No. 11. Could this decision come back to haunt them? We shall see. In the meantime, the Chargers make the easy decision to grab a wide receiver that will make a difference for them immediately.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB, S, QB
Analysis: When it came down to it, the Giants were weighing the decision to take the third-best receiver or the best cornerback. In the end, they valued Odunze's skillset a bit more, leaving defensive players still ripe for the taking.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT, WR, LB
Analysis: You might as well lock this pick in, too.
TRADE: The Broncos receive the Falcons' Nos. 8 and 79 overall picks plus a future third-round pick in exchange for the Falcons receiving the No. 12 overall pick and a 2025 first-round pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT, EDGE, OT
Analysis: And here's where the draft gets spicy. With Minnesota a few picks away with nothing but non-quarterback-hungry teams ahead of them, they get complacent, with full conviction that Jayden Daniels would fall to them. Sean Payton, though, wasn't having it. As someone who has always lived by the notion of if you love a guy, go get him, Payton convinces the Broncos brass to move into No. 8 overall.
The jump leaves Minnesota reeling. It wasn't without attempt, though. Getting wind of the Broncos plans with the Falcons, the Vikings tried to make their own deal. The only problem? They weren't willing to part ways with something the Broncos felt like they could: A future first-round pick.
Oh! And that trade for Zach Wilson? It was the smoke screen of all smoke screens. It's what led to the complacence of the Vikings. Why would the Broncos spend such capital on a quarterback a couple days after acquiring Wilson? Well, perhaps because that's how they wanted you to think.
In the end, it's the Broncos' aggressive strategy that lands Daniels.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: Do the Bears really need a tight end? Not really. Do they need a pass-catcher to partner with Caleb Williams for the next four to five years? Oh, you bet. And with Bowers sitting there and the top-3 wide receivers off the board? Chicago wasn't going to miss on this opportunity.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR, LB, CB
Analysis: You know who's mad about what transpired at No. 9? The Jets. They wanted Bowers. Badly. But alas, it wasn't meant to be. They'll take Brian Thomas Jr., though.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: The Vikings are still reeling from the Broncos trade that jumped them and kept them out of contention for Jayden Daniels. Minnesota hosts the Cardinals this year, though, and they hope to get the last laugh with Turner sacking Daniels... however many times until the Vikings are satisfied.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, S, QB
Analysis: For the last month, Dallas Turner has been mocked to the Falcons time and time again. And I get it, I really do. However, pressure doesn't only come off the edge, and to believe so discredits some of the league's best and most productive defensive tackles. Aaron Donald and Grady Jarrett would like a word if you think otherwise.
The Falcons are more than fine along the defensive interior. Jarrett returns to full strength in 2024 and David Onyemata is back for another year, too. In order for the Falcons to get the best out of these two guys, though? They cannot -- and should not -- play every single defensive snap. Keeping them fresh should be a priority. The easiest way to do that? Insert a first-round pick into the mix. Better yet, insert the class' best defensive tackle into the mix. A formidable trio that would be; Jarrett, Onyemata and Murphy. I can see it now.
And with the trade secured with the Broncos, the Falcons are in the right place to get Murphy, an impact player in a different way than what some may expect. Oh yeah, and they have a future first which shouldn't be overlooked.
TRADE: Jacksonville sends the Nos. 17 and 48 overall picks to the Raiders in exchange for Vegas' Nos. 13, 77 and 208.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, DT, OT, IOL
Analysis: The Jaguars were working the phones over the last few picks in hopes of jumping the Saints, who they felt confident were going after an edge rusher. With Latu's draft stock rising, they weren't willing to wait on him to get to them. They went to him. The Raiders were a willing trade partner as they'd like to leverage their second round picks to -- potentially -- move back up into the first round... for a quarterback, perhaps?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB, DT, LB
Analysis: What's funny about the above trade is that the Saints weren't even really looking at the edge rushers. They may have put out feelers about them, but when offensive tackles kept falling further and further down the board, they were pretty dang excited. It's a moment where best player available and need meets with the Saints and Olu Fashanu.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, RB, IOL, S
Analysis: Honestly, no one is upset in Indianapolis that they had their pick of the class' best cornerbacks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL, EDGE, TE
Analysis: Though an edge rusher isn't super high on the Seahawks list of position needs, if Jared Verse is there for the taking, they don't hesitate to grab him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL
Analysis: The Raiders move down pays off with so many cornerbacks still on the board. Though there would be many who will say the Raiders missed out on Arnold, getting Quinyon Mitchell is actually what Las Vegas was hoping for. They're not done yet, though...
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB, WR, TE
Analysis: The Bengals needed an offensive tackle, I gave them an offensive tackle.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB, OT, K
Analysis: It came down to the best available edge rusher (Chop Robinson) or cornerback (Cooper DeJean) for the Rams at No. 19. They lean towards DeJean in this mock draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR, CB, DT
Analysis: You better prepare yourself. Offensive linemen are about to fly off the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT, EDGE, TE
Analysis: You've been warned.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT, WR, S
Analysis: OK. We are done with linemen... for now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: OOPS. I lied.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL, DT, WR
Analysis: OOPS. Lied again. You tired of offensive linemen, yet?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, OT, CB, S
Analysis: OK fine. I'll throw you a bone. Here's a defensive lineman. Happy?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, IOL, CB, S, LB
Analysis: With how the draft ended up falling, the Bucs weren't ready to take a gamble at edge rusher in the first round. They were more inclined to help out the secondary first with Nate Wiggins.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE, RB, IOL
Analysis: I know what you're thinking: "Tori, didn't you already give the Cardinals a wide receiver at No. 4?"
Yes. Yes I did. But with a chance to get someone like Mitchell, this move continues to change the speed and scope of this Cardinals offense. It's intriguing, no?
TRADE: The Las Vegas Raiders receive the No. 28 overall pick and in exchange, the Bills receive the Nos. 44 and 48 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL
Analysis: The Raiders could have tried holding out for Penix to fall to them in the second round, but they got antsy on draft night seeing what happened to the Vikings earlier in the round.
With the Bills in need of wide receivers and a lot of receivers on the board and some solid ones set to be available on Day 2, they made willing trade partners. Now, they have the chance to grab a couple if they want to on Friday and the Raiders have a talented quarterback at their disposal, filling a want and a need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S, WR, OT
Analysis: Detroit was ready for this pick when they saw that run on offensive linemen. They've had McKinstry's name written in ink for a couple picks now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE, WR, S
Analysis: The Ravens were really looking for an offensive lineman here. However, when so many kept coming off the board in the last 10 or so picks they saw the opportunity to draft one in the first round slip away. Not wanting to reach for someone, they stick with the speed of Worthy at No. 30.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB
Analysis: This probably wasn't the Mizzou player you thought would jump off the board first what with edge rusher Darius Robinson still available. But in the scope of what the 49ers need? This isn't a bad pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB, RB, IOL
Analysis: This isn't the first time I've gifted Ladd McConkey to the Chiefs, but it will be the last time.