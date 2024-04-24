Mock Draft 8.0: Pressure comes from the interior in Tori McElhaney's final mock draft before 2024 NFL Draft commences

TRADE: The Broncos receive the Falcons Nos. 8 and 79 overall picks plus a future third-round pick in exchange for the Falcons receiving the No. 12 overall pick and a 2025 first-round pick.

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, S, QB

Analysis: For the last month, Dallas Turner has been mocked to the Falcons time and time again. And I get it, I really do. However, pressure doesn't only come off the edge, and to believe so discredits some of the league's best and most productive defensive tackles. Aaron Donald and Grady Jarrett would like a word if you think otherwise.

The Falcons are more than fine along the defensive interior. Jarrett returns to full strength in 2024 and David Onyemata is back for another year, too. In order for the Falcons to get the best out of these two guys, though? They cannot -- and should not -- play every single defensive snap. Keeping them fresh should be a priority. The easiest way to do that? Insert a first-round pick into the mix. Better yet, insert the class' best defensive tackle into the mix. A formidable trio that would be; Jarrett, Onyemata and Murphy. I can see it now.