Defensive tackles the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons editorial staff will break down which prospects Atlanta could take each day of the draft according to position. Up next, defensive tackles.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — While edge rushers have been all the talk with the Falcons' first-round pick, defensive tackle is still a position of need they can target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are locks on the line in 2024. The two defensive lineman are proven veteran talents that could greatly benefit a rookie tackle.
The 2024 class of defensive tackles isn't projected to fill the first couple of rounds, but that just means the Falcons can find top talent later on in the draft. Below is a breakdown of the tackle options Atlanta could take each day of the draft.
Day 1
Byron Murphy II, Texas
There are only two defensive tackles projected to go in the first round, Bryon Murphy II is the top prospect. If the Falcons locked on Murphy, Atlanta could easily trade down and take him while picking up another pick or two. The defensive lineman rounded out his three-year college career in Texas with 70 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. Murphy is described to have a "disruptive energy" similar to Grady Jarrett, according to Dane Brugler’s The Beast draft guide.
Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)
Other Day 1 options: Johnny Newton (Illinois)
Day 2
Kris Jenkins, Michigan
The Falcons could look at Kris Jenkins on the second day of the draft. The projected second-rounder tallied 112 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and four sacks at Michigan. Long-time Falcons fans may already be familiar with the name as the former Wolverine's father, Kris Jenkins Sr., played seven seasons (2001-07) for divisional opponent Carolina Panthers and had a productive NFL career as a two-time All-Pro nominee and four-time Pro Bowler.
Pick(s): No. 43 (second round), No. 74 (third round), No. 79 (third round)
Other Day 2 options: Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson), Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State), Braden Fiske (Florida State)
Day 3
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
If Mekhi Wingo falls to the fourth round, he could be an option for the Falcons to take on the third day. Wingo started his final two seasons at LSU but missed five games with injury in his final year. The defensive lineman didn't close out his season nursing a groin injury, though: He intentionally rehabbed to return for the Tigers' bowl game. His second season was easily the best with 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. While he played six fewer games in his junior season, he recorded more sacks (4.5). Brugler notes that Wingo has NFL-starting potential with his quickness and violent, crafty hands.
Pick(s): No. 109 (fourth round), No. 143 (fifth round), No. 187 (sixth round), No. 197 (sixth round)
Other Day 3 options: T'Vondre Sweat (Texas), DeWayne Carter (Duke), Justin Eboigbe (Alabama)