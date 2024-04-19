Defensive tackles the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Day 3

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

If Mekhi Wingo falls to the fourth round, he could be an option for the Falcons to take on the third day. Wingo started his final two seasons at LSU but missed five games with injury in his final year. The defensive lineman didn't close out his season nursing a groin injury, though: He intentionally rehabbed to return for the Tigers' bowl game. His second season was easily the best with 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. While he played six fewer games in his junior season, he recorded more sacks (4.5). Brugler notes that Wingo has NFL-starting potential with his quickness and violent, crafty hands.