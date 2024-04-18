Cornerbacks the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Day 1

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Terrion Arnold redshirted his freshman year at Alabama in 2021 but then truly made the most of his opportunities the next two seasons. He missed only two games in 2022, making 45 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception. He then never missed a game and increased his stats in 2023, totaling 63 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions. The latter two numbers led the SEC.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Arnold as the No. 1 cornerback, while PFF had him at No. 4.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Cooper DeJean could be a double threat in the secondary and special teams. He won the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year awards before declaring for the pros. Sticking solely to defense here, though, DeJean had his strongest season in 2022 when he made 75 tackles, 13 pass breakups and five interceptions – three of which were returned for touchdowns – in 13 starts. In 2023, he missed four games but still totaled 41 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Brugler ranked Arnold as the No. 4 cornerback, while PFF had him at No. 1.

Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)