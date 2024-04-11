Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Day 1

Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers tends to be rated as the second-best wide receiver in this year's draft class, trailing only Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who likely won't be available to the Falcons at No. 8. Even Nabers could be gone by then. But if not, he is the Falcons' best option as a pass-catcher for Cousins. Nabers topped out on his collegiate stats in his final season, boasting 89 receptions for an SEC-best 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns through all 13 games, which includes LSU's bowl appearance. Something that really stood out about Nabers from his final regular season in Baton Rouge: He had at least one catch of 20-plus yards in all 12 games and 78.7% of his catches resulted in a first down or touchdown, according to Dane Brugler's The Beast.