Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons editorial staff will breakdown which prospects Atlanta could take each day of the draft according to position. Up next, wide receivers.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the most part, the Atlanta Falcons have restocked their wide receiver room through free agency, bringing in three new faces. That's a step in the right direction. And yet, there are still more steps the Falcons can – and should – take before the new season begins.
Drake London was the only Falcons wide receiver retained from last season. Four is a fair number but still not enough. Kirk Cousins deserves more targets if he wants to thrive in Atlanta as the new quarterback.
Fear not, the 2024 NFL Draft is two weeks away. There are plenty of wide receivers the Falcons can scope. Below is a day-by-day breakdown.
Day 1
Malik Nabers, LSU
Malik Nabers tends to be rated as the second-best wide receiver in this year's draft class, trailing only Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who likely won't be available to the Falcons at No. 8. Even Nabers could be gone by then. But if not, he is the Falcons' best option as a pass-catcher for Cousins. Nabers topped out on his collegiate stats in his final season, boasting 89 receptions for an SEC-best 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns through all 13 games, which includes LSU's bowl appearance. Something that really stood out about Nabers from his final regular season in Baton Rouge: He had at least one catch of 20-plus yards in all 12 games and 78.7% of his catches resulted in a first down or touchdown, according to Dane Brugler's The Beast.
Rome Odunze, Washington
If Nabers does come off the board before the Falcons' turn rolls around, Rome Odunze is the next-best option. Odunze also posted standout numbers in his final collegiate season, totaling an FBS-best 1,640 yards on 92 receptions with 13 touchdowns. That score count is nearly double from the year before (seven TDs). Odunze managed to average 17.8 yards per reception and had only three drops last season. He was also utilized on special teams, most notably recording an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. Also a fun tidbit: Brugler called Odunze "stylistically similar" to the Falcons' own, Drake London.
Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)
Other Day 1 options: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Ladd McConkey (Georgia)
Day 2
Troy Franklin, Oregon
The last time the Falcons didn't select an offensive weapon in the first round was 2020, when cornerback A.J. Terrell took precedence, but alas. Say Atlanta initially goes defense to start, there are wide receivers who will be available in the second and third rounds who would still be strong options, starting with Troy Franklin. He truly took over the Oregon record books in 2023, setting the single-season receiving highs in yards (1,383), touchdowns (14, which was also a Pac-12 best that year) and 100-yard receiving games (eight). Brugler projects Franklin as a field-stretching body, which would complement London well.
Pick(s): No. 43 (second round), No. 74 (third round), No. 79 (third round)
Other Day 2 options: Roman Wilson (Michigan), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), Devontez Walker (North Carolina)
Day 3
Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Frank Darby is the most recent Falcons wide receiver to be drafted during the third day. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and has been on and off Atlanta's practice squad ever since, with 16 additional game appearances. So, waiting until last call is possible for this position, as is becoming an active player. Jacob Cowing is older at 23 years old, though, with five years of collegiate play under his belt. Brugler, who actually graded Cowing as a fourth-round grade, believes Cowing "can become a regular NFL starter with some route-pacing tweaks." Cowing broke 1,000 yards receiving twice – in 2021 and 2022 – and then, in 2023, had a personal-best 13 touchdowns, almost double the seven he scored in each of the previous two seasons with the higher yardages.
Pick(s): No. 109 (fourth round), No. 143 (fifth round), No. 187 (fifth round), No. 197 (sixth round)
Other Day 3 options: Ainias Smith (Texas A&M), Cornelius Johnson (Michigan), Luke McCaffrey (Rice), Anthony Gould (Oregon State)