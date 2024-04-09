Edge rushers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — To draft an edge or not to draft an edge? That's been the burning question surrounding the Falcons' first round pick this offseason.

So far this offseason, the Falcons have supplemented several positional needs including quarterback, wide receiver and — most recently — cornerback. The Falcons still need to fill a need on the edge, and they could use the draft to pick up a premier young rusher.

Here's which edge rushers Atlanta could take in each day of the NFL Draft.

Day 1

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dallas Turner is easily the name most associated with the Falcons at No. 8 overall by draft analysts. Turner spent three seasons at Alabama finishing off his collegiate career as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. In just three years he racked up 120 total tackles (32.5 for a loss), 22.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Turner's final season was easily the most impressive, when he recorded 10 sacks — an SEC best — his two career forced fumbles and a career-high 14.5 tackles for a loss.

Jared Verse, Florida State

Depending on who you ask, Jared Verse is either the top rusher in the 2024 class or 1B behind Turner at 1A. Verse wasn't ranked nationally coming out of high school like Turner, instead, he spent two seasons at Albany before transferring to Florida State in 2022. He opted to stay in school another year instead of leaving after three seasons of eligibility. Verse recorded 89 total tackles (29.5 for a loss), 18 sacks and a forced fumble in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)