Edge rushers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Dallas Turner of Alabama and Jared Verse of Florida State emerge as top rushers for the Falcons to take in the first round. 

Apr 09, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons editorial staff will breakdown which prospects Atlanta could take each day of the draft according to position. Up first, edge rushers.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — To draft an edge or not to draft an edge? That's been the burning question surrounding the Falcons' first round pick this offseason.

So far this offseason, the Falcons have supplemented several positional needs including quarterback, wide receiver and — most recently — cornerback. The Falcons still need to fill a need on the edge, and they could use the draft to pick up a premier young rusher.

Here's which edge rushers Atlanta could take in each day of the NFL Draft.

Day 1

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dallas Turner is easily the name most associated with the Falcons at No. 8 overall by draft analysts. Turner spent three seasons at Alabama finishing off his collegiate career as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. In just three years he racked up 120 total tackles (32.5 for a loss), 22.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Turner's final season was easily the most impressive, when he recorded 10 sacks — an SEC best — his two career forced fumbles and a career-high 14.5 tackles for a loss.

Jared Verse, Florida State

Depending on who you ask, Jared Verse is either the top rusher in the 2024 class or 1B behind Turner at 1A. Verse wasn't ranked nationally coming out of high school like Turner, instead, he spent two seasons at Albany before transferring to Florida State in 2022. He opted to stay in school another year instead of leaving after three seasons of eligibility. Verse recorded 89 total tackles (29.5 for a loss), 18 sacks and a forced fumble in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)

Other Day 1 options: Laiutu Latu (UCLA), Chop Robinson (Penn State)

verse_combine1

Day 2

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Robinson could go in the first or second round based on different mock drafts. If he falls to Atlanta's second-round pick at No. 43 overall, the Falcons would get a steal. Robinson spent plenty of time getting polished at Missouri. In five seasons with the Tigers, Robinson notched 112 total tackles (21 for a loss), 13 sacks and a forced fumble.

Pick(s): No. 43 (second round), No. 74 (third round), No. 79 (third round)

Other Day 2 options: Chris Braswell (Alabama), Adisa Isaac (Penn State), Bralen Trice (Washington)

robinson_miz

Day 3

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Jalyx Hunt, an FCS standout, could be a Day 3 option for the Falcons. Hunt played two seasons at Cornell with his sophomore season canceled due to COVID-19. After his junior year, he transferred to Houston Christian where he spent two additional seasons. As a Husky, Hunt recorded 110 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. ESPN lists Hunt as the sleeper pick amongst rushers, projecting the edge to go No. 165 overall. If that prediction holds any type of truth, the Falcons could have two options in the fourth and fifth round to pick up Hunt.

Pick(s): No. 109 (fourth round), No. 143 (fifth round round), No. 187 (fifth round), No. 197 (sixth round)

Other Day 3 options: Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss), Gabriel Murphy (UCLA), Jaylen Harrell (Michigan)

