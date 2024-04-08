Falcons positions of need as 2024 draft week nears

CORNERBACK

The lock at this position is A.J. Terrell, but he needs a man opposite of him. A consistent one. That's something – someone – the Falcons haven't had since drafting Terrell in 2020. While he has been a constant in the backfield, his partner has been different every season since his arrival. Even in 2023, Jeff Okudah was intended to be the other starter, but Clark Phillips III finished out the schedule with that role.

"We will add some more people to that room, some young pieces, but what I've seen on tape, I've been excited," Morris said of the secondary overall. "I know it's an area of need for us so to speak, but those guys played pretty well last year when you go back and look at the tape."