 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

For years, the cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell has been a revolving door. If quarterbacks go early, would the Falcons be enticed by the best cornerback in the class?  

Apr 03, 2024 at 01:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The more I think about the Falcons drafting a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, the more I like the idea.

Now, drafting a cornerback at No. 8 overall? Nah, not there. But if the Falcons find a trade partner looking to move up into the top 10 for one of those top quarterbacks? The Falcons are willing to move down in order to -- potentially -- have a shot at one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. At least, that's the scenario we're working with for this week's mock draft.

Related Links

16x9 (49)
CHI
1
Bears.png
Caleb Williams
QB | USC

via Carolina Panthers

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

Analysis: The biggest shock of the 2024 NFL Draft would be that Williams isn't taken No. 1 overall.

WAS
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
J.J. McCarthy
QB | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE

Analysis: I made this pick last week. I am sticking to it this week.

NE
3
Patriots.png
Drake Maye
QB | UNC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

Analysis: I keep going back and forth between Maye and Jayden Daniels, who (spoiler alert) the Vikings are about to move up to draft. I am going to stick with Maye here, though, because if he wasn't going to go No. 2, I thought he had to go No. 3.

MIN
4
Vikings.png
Jayden Daniels
QB | LSU

via Arizona Cardinals

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE

Analysis: As soon as the Commanders took McCarthy at No. 2, the Vikings were quick to package their first-round picks to the Cardinals to move up for Daniels, a quarterback of which they need.

LAC
5
Chargers.png
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL

Analysis: When the quarterbacks started coming off the board, the Chargers were lying in wait. They knew they'd have a chance at the best wide receiver in the class, and they did.

NYG
6
Giants.png
Malik Nabers
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB

Analysis: It was either going to be Harrison or Nabers at No. 6. With Harrison heading to Los Angeles, it was only right for Nabers to head to the other coast.

TEN
7
Titans.png
Joe Alt
OT | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT

Analysis: Like Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, I find the Titans taking an offensive tackle at No. 7 overall to be just as easy to foretell.

DEN
8
Broncos.png
Michael Penix Jr.
QB | Washington

via Atlanta Falcons

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT

Analysis: For the second week in a row, I have the Falcons trading out of the No. 8 overall spot. Last week, they got a couple first-round picks from the Vikings. The pot this week isn't as sweet in the moment but could hold accrued value over time, with the Broncos giving the Falcons their No. 12 overall pick, their No. 136 overall pick and a future second-round pick. The Broncos don't have a second-round pick in 2024. This is another big gamble for the Broncos after a previous failed venture for a quarterback, but it's one they have to make. With other teams calling the Falcons, too, the Broncos are left giving away yet another future second-round pick.

CHI
9
Bears.png
Olu Fashanu
OT | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, OT

Analysis: I think this is the first time I haven't given Williams a top-10 receiving weapon. However, he may thank me later for giving him better protection with Fashanu.

NYJ
10
Jets.png
Brock Bowers
TE | Georgia


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR

Analysis: If the Bears decide to take an offensive tackle, I find it difficult to believe the Jets pass on Bowers when he fits a need and is one of the best available players on the board to this point.

ARZ
11
Cardinals.png
Rome Odunze
WR | Washington

via Minnesota Vikings

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE

Analysis: With their new spot at No. 11, the Cardinals still take a receiver as they've done in mocks of the past. This time, though, it's Odunze, who will be an important piece of the offense right away.

ATL
12
Falcons.png
Terrion Arnold
CB | Alabama

via Denver Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT

Analysis: The Falcons have their pick of the defensive litter, so to speak. In this scenario, they have already signed A.J. Terrell to a long-term extension. When draft night comes, they see value in finding a partner for Terrell during that long haul -- something he hasn't had in his four years with the Falcons. Arnold, with his length and speed, would be a significant upgrade opposite Terrell and could be a running mate Terrell has always wanted.

LV
13
Raiders.png
Bo Nix
QB | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT

Analysis: I don't know if I believe in this pick, but I -- for some reason -- keep making it.

NOR
14
Saints.png
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB

Analysis: Last week, I gave all the NFC South teams edge rushers. Well, some of y'all didn't like that. So, I am switching things up and giving the Saints something they need in the departure of Michael Thomas. With the money they're still paying Thomas, they need playmakers at the position that allows them a bit more cap freedom than someone on the open market. This new Thomas does that for them.

IND
15
Colts.png
Byron Murphy II
DT | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, S, WR

Analysis: If there was a safety I was willing to take at No. 15 overall, he would be going to the Colts. Alas, though, I am not ready to pull the trigger on that move -- yet.

SEA
16
Seahawks.png
Taliese Fuaga
OT | Oregon State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL

Analysis: Fuaga is someone the Seahawks could slot in inside or outside according to what they need and how he develops early. This is a smart and safe pick for Seattle.

JAX
17
Jaguars.png
Dallas Turner
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT

Analysis: Ain't no way Turner falls to No. 17 overall. But...

CIN
18
Bengals.png
Troy Fautanu
OT | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB

Analysis: Now that free agency has slowed down, the need for an offensive tackle in Cincinnati has only grown. This is a no-brainer for the Bengals with the tackle position being so deep in the first round this year.

LAR
19
Rams_table
Quinyon Mitchell
CB | Toledo

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB

Analysis: Man, I really, really wanted to give the Rams a defensive tackle, but with Murphy off the board, I just couldn't do it. Mitchell would be too beneficial for this defense, a unit in need of a lot of reinforcements, as their needs display.

PIT
20
Steelers.png
JC Latham
OT | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR

Analysis: Another day, another offensive tackle going to Pittsburgh to protect Russell Wilson ... or Justin Fields.

21
dolphins
Jackson Powers-Johnson
IOL | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT

Analysis: Every week, I try to give someone besides the Dolphins Powers-Johnson, and every week, I fail.

PHI
22
Eagles.png
Kool-Aid McKinstry
CB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT

Analysis: McKinstry is someone who could benefit from the great need the Eagles have at the cornerback position. Some grade McKinstry out to a second-round pick, but if the Eagles don't think they have a chance at him on Day 2, this may be the safest bet.

ARZ
23
Cardinals.png
Jared Verse
EDGE | FSU

via Minnesota Vikings

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE

Analysis: Ain't nobody fleecing this draft like the Cardinals. Three first-round picks? Verse being one of them? C'mon.

DAL
24
Cowboys.png
Amarius Mims
OT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL

Analysis: Mims would be able to come in and help a tackle-hungry Cowboys immediately, which is exactly what you need in a first-round pick.

GB
25
Packers.png
Cooper DeJean
CB | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, CB, OT

Analysis: Like McKinstry, DeJean is someone who could fall in a number of ways. He's difficult to predict. What's not difficult to predict is the Packers need for bodies in the secondary. Making this a pick that makes sense.

TB
26
Buccaneers.png
Nate Wiggins
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, CB, EDGE

Analysis: And just like that another cornerback comes off the board ... instead of an edge rusher. I know: the blasphemy.

ARZ
27
Cardinals.png
Johnny Newton
DT | Illinois

via Houston Texans

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL

Analysis: Again, I say, no one fleeced this draft quite like the Cardinals did.

BUF
28
Bills.png
Adonai Mitchell
WR | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, WR

Analysis: Real talk: I made this selection before the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans, making this pick of a wide receiver even more important than it previously was. Yes, I am going to pat myself on the back, thank you.

DET
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Tyler Nubin
S | Minnesota

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, S, EDGE

Analysis: For the first time in this mock-draft era, I have had a team draft a safety in the first round. A curious development.

BAL
30
Ravens.png
Laiatu Latu
EDGE | UCLA

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE

Analysis: I know you all were wondering where the edge rushers were. Well, the run starts now ...

SF
31
49ers.png
Darius Robinson
EDGE | Missouri

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, WR

Analysis: ... And the run keeps going ...

KC
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Chop Robinson
EDGE | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB

Analysis: ... And we've arrived. Three edge rushers off the board to end this relatively strange first-round mock draft. (Which yes, I do realize is wonky, but hey! Crazier things have happened!)

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Is this realistic? Probably not. Am I going to do it anyway to make you think? Absolutely. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The one where the Falcons draft an edge rusher

Atlanta fills primary needs in free agency (at quarterback and wide receiver, mainly). There's still an obvious hole on this roster, though, and the Falcons use the No. 8 overall pick to fill it. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Falcons go after offensive weapon in first round after reportedly signing QB Kirk Cousins

The Falcons may have QB1, but they need significant depth at wide receiver. With so many top-receiving prospects in the draft, they could absolutely look to build strength there. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Mock draft season is in full swing. So, we had to get in on the action, too, with having the Falcons pull an aggressive move into the top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

Scott, Tori and Ashton alternate selections in the last mock, Christian Gonzalez lands in Atlanta
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

Lukas Van Ness will join a big, tough Atlanta defensive line
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1, then Bryce Young; Falcons take best cornerback on the board

Atlanta lands Christian Gonzalez to round out a secondary with great potential
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all go in the top 8
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Falcons score when edge rusher Tyree Wilson falls in their lap at No. 8 overall
news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta
news

Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for quarterback, gain shutdown cornerback

Atlanta goes all in on Cincinnati talent. Take Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder in Tori and Kris' mock draft. 

Top News

Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

Question of the Week: Who of the Falcons returning players sparks the most excitement for 2024?

Falcons release defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu

Advertising