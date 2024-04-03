NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The more I think about the Falcons drafting a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, the more I like the idea.
Now, drafting a cornerback at No. 8 overall? Nah, not there. But if the Falcons find a trade partner looking to move up into the top 10 for one of those top quarterbacks? The Falcons are willing to move down in order to -- potentially -- have a shot at one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. At least, that's the scenario we're working with for this week's mock draft.
via Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
Analysis: The biggest shock of the 2024 NFL Draft would be that Williams isn't taken No. 1 overall.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE
Analysis: I made this pick last week. I am sticking to it this week.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
Analysis: I keep going back and forth between Maye and Jayden Daniels, who (spoiler alert) the Vikings are about to move up to draft. I am going to stick with Maye here, though, because if he wasn't going to go No. 2, I thought he had to go No. 3.
via Arizona Cardinals
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE
Analysis: As soon as the Commanders took McCarthy at No. 2, the Vikings were quick to package their first-round picks to the Cardinals to move up for Daniels, a quarterback of which they need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL
Analysis: When the quarterbacks started coming off the board, the Chargers were lying in wait. They knew they'd have a chance at the best wide receiver in the class, and they did.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB
Analysis: It was either going to be Harrison or Nabers at No. 6. With Harrison heading to Los Angeles, it was only right for Nabers to head to the other coast.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT
Analysis: Like Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, I find the Titans taking an offensive tackle at No. 7 overall to be just as easy to foretell.
via Atlanta Falcons
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT
Analysis: For the second week in a row, I have the Falcons trading out of the No. 8 overall spot. Last week, they got a couple first-round picks from the Vikings. The pot this week isn't as sweet in the moment but could hold accrued value over time, with the Broncos giving the Falcons their No. 12 overall pick, their No. 136 overall pick and a future second-round pick. The Broncos don't have a second-round pick in 2024. This is another big gamble for the Broncos after a previous failed venture for a quarterback, but it's one they have to make. With other teams calling the Falcons, too, the Broncos are left giving away yet another future second-round pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, OT
Analysis: I think this is the first time I haven't given Williams a top-10 receiving weapon. However, he may thank me later for giving him better protection with Fashanu.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR
Analysis: If the Bears decide to take an offensive tackle, I find it difficult to believe the Jets pass on Bowers when he fits a need and is one of the best available players on the board to this point.
via Minnesota Vikings
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE
Analysis: With their new spot at No. 11, the Cardinals still take a receiver as they've done in mocks of the past. This time, though, it's Odunze, who will be an important piece of the offense right away.
via Denver Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT
Analysis: The Falcons have their pick of the defensive litter, so to speak. In this scenario, they have already signed A.J. Terrell to a long-term extension. When draft night comes, they see value in finding a partner for Terrell during that long haul -- something he hasn't had in his four years with the Falcons. Arnold, with his length and speed, would be a significant upgrade opposite Terrell and could be a running mate Terrell has always wanted.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT
Analysis: I don't know if I believe in this pick, but I -- for some reason -- keep making it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB
Analysis: Last week, I gave all the NFC South teams edge rushers. Well, some of y'all didn't like that. So, I am switching things up and giving the Saints something they need in the departure of Michael Thomas. With the money they're still paying Thomas, they need playmakers at the position that allows them a bit more cap freedom than someone on the open market. This new Thomas does that for them.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, S, WR
Analysis: If there was a safety I was willing to take at No. 15 overall, he would be going to the Colts. Alas, though, I am not ready to pull the trigger on that move -- yet.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL
Analysis: Fuaga is someone the Seahawks could slot in inside or outside according to what they need and how he develops early. This is a smart and safe pick for Seattle.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT
Analysis: Ain't no way Turner falls to No. 17 overall. But...
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB
Analysis: Now that free agency has slowed down, the need for an offensive tackle in Cincinnati has only grown. This is a no-brainer for the Bengals with the tackle position being so deep in the first round this year.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB
Analysis: Man, I really, really wanted to give the Rams a defensive tackle, but with Murphy off the board, I just couldn't do it. Mitchell would be too beneficial for this defense, a unit in need of a lot of reinforcements, as their needs display.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR
Analysis: Another day, another offensive tackle going to Pittsburgh to protect Russell Wilson ... or Justin Fields.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT
Analysis: Every week, I try to give someone besides the Dolphins Powers-Johnson, and every week, I fail.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT
Analysis: McKinstry is someone who could benefit from the great need the Eagles have at the cornerback position. Some grade McKinstry out to a second-round pick, but if the Eagles don't think they have a chance at him on Day 2, this may be the safest bet.
via Minnesota Vikings
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE
Analysis: Ain't nobody fleecing this draft like the Cardinals. Three first-round picks? Verse being one of them? C'mon.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL
Analysis: Mims would be able to come in and help a tackle-hungry Cowboys immediately, which is exactly what you need in a first-round pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, CB, OT
Analysis: Like McKinstry, DeJean is someone who could fall in a number of ways. He's difficult to predict. What's not difficult to predict is the Packers need for bodies in the secondary. Making this a pick that makes sense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, CB, EDGE
Analysis: And just like that another cornerback comes off the board ... instead of an edge rusher. I know: the blasphemy.
via Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL
Analysis: Again, I say, no one fleeced this draft quite like the Cardinals did.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, WR
Analysis: Real talk: I made this selection before the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans, making this pick of a wide receiver even more important than it previously was. Yes, I am going to pat myself on the back, thank you.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, S, EDGE
Analysis: For the first time in this mock-draft era, I have had a team draft a safety in the first round. A curious development.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE
Analysis: I know you all were wondering where the edge rushers were. Well, the run starts now ...
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, WR
Analysis: ... And the run keeps going ...
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB
Analysis: ... And we've arrived. Three edge rushers off the board to end this relatively strange first-round mock draft. (Which yes, I do realize is wonky, but hey! Crazier things have happened!)