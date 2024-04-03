NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

via Atlanta Falcons

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT

Analysis: For the second week in a row, I have the Falcons trading out of the No. 8 overall spot. Last week, they got a couple first-round picks from the Vikings. The pot this week isn't as sweet in the moment but could hold accrued value over time, with the Broncos giving the Falcons their No. 12 overall pick, their No. 136 overall pick and a future second-round pick. The Broncos don't have a second-round pick in 2024. This is another big gamble for the Broncos after a previous failed venture for a quarterback, but it's one they have to make. With other teams calling the Falcons, too, the Broncos are left giving away yet another future second-round pick.