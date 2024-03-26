NFL announces approved rules change proposals, bylaws and resolutions for 2024

The NFL announced 12 tweaks for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

While coaches and owners across the league met in Orlando, Florida, for their annual meetings, so did the NFL Competition Committee. Ultimately, six rule change proposals, four bylaws and two resolutions were approved. In order to pass, 75% (24) of the clubs had to vote yes.

Obviously, the changes will impact the Atlanta Falcons, like any other team. They hit closer to home, though, because Rich McKay – the Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO – is the NFL Competition Committee chairman. He, therefore, had a say in most of the incoming changes.

Below is the complete list, provided by the NFL:

2024 Approved Playing Rules Summary

1. By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club's ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge.

5. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2, to allow for an enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation where there are fouls by both teams.

6. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 3, to include a ruling of a passer down by contact or out of bounds before throwing a pass as a reviewable play.

7. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to allow a replay review when there is clear and obvious visual evidence that the game clock expired before any snap.

8. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2, to eliminate a potentially dangerous tackling technique.​