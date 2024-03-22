NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project the Falcons take cornerback Terrion Arnold in first round

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Defense is on the clock.
After Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first day of free agency, they subsequently locked up several offensive weapons in their next few moves. So, it's no surprise that this roundup consists of only defensive prospects.
Edge rusher has been a common position associated with Atlanta's No. 8 overall pick, but this week analysts have pinpointed cornerback Terrion Arnold as a projected pick. This development follows the move former Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah made after signing with the Houston Texans as a free agent.
Take a look at the latest roundup projections:
Chris Trapasso, CBS
- Date: March 20
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Trapasso's analysis: "Arnold and A.J. Terrell would formulate quite the athletic, pesky boundary cornerback duo in Atlanta."
Josh Edwards, CBS
- Date: March 21
- Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos)
- Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta moves down a few spots but misses out on the draft's top two edge rushers. Still, the Falcons get a top-tier cornerback and pair him with A.J. Terrell. The team is moving to win now with free agent acquisition Kirk Cousins."
Ryan Wilson, CBS
- Date: March 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Wilson's analysis: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: March 19
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Kiper's analysis: "This is another pairing that makes too much sense. It's a combo of biggest positional need and best available prospect, as Turner is No. 9 on my Big Board. The Falcons, of course, made the biggest splash in free agency by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, but their defense is mostly the same. They have to get better along the defensive line; as I mentioned in my Mock Draft 2.0, they ranked last in the league in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season.
Turner had 22.5 sacks over three college seasons and he improved his pressure rates every season. He's the clear No. 1 edge rusher in this class. New coach Raheem Morris would get the best out of him."
Josh Kendall, The Athletic
- Date: March 21
- Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos)
- Selection: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Kendall's analysis: "One of the reasons the Falcons were so motivated to sign Cousins was to stay out of a spot in which they were chasing a quarterback at No. 8. With Cousins in the fold, Atlanta can be a seller with its top-10 pick, and both the Broncos and Raiders were aggressive in trying to get it. As a result, the Falcons dealt No. 8 — and ended up with a player at 12 they'd have been happy to take at 8. The versatile Mitchell (6-1, 199) will step in immediately at outside corner opposite A.J. Terrell, allowing Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford to contend for the nickel spot."
Trevor Sikkema, PFF
- Date: March 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Sikkema's analysis: "The Falcons hit the free agency quarterback prize of Kirk Cousins, so there is no threat of them selecting a quarterback in the first round. And after a few wide receiver additions in free agency, as well, look for them to eye the defensive line, specifically the hyper-athletic edge rusher Dallas Turner."