NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project the Falcons take cornerback Terrion Arnold in first round

Josh Edwards, CBS

Date: March 21

March 21 Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos)

No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos) Selection: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Atlanta moves down a few spots but misses out on the draft's top two edge rushers. Still, the Falcons get a top-tier cornerback and pair him with A.J. Terrell. The team is moving to win now with free agent acquisition Kirk Cousins."

Ryan Wilson, CBS

Date: March 18

March 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's analysis: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: March 19

March 19 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Kiper's analysis: "This is another pairing that makes too much sense. It's a combo of biggest positional need and best available prospect, as Turner is No. 9 on my Big Board. The Falcons, of course, made the biggest splash in free agency by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, but their defense is mostly the same. They have to get better along the defensive line; as I mentioned in my Mock Draft 2.0, they ranked last in the league in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season.

Turner had 22.5 sacks over three college seasons and he improved his pressure rates every season. He's the clear No. 1 edge rusher in this class. New coach Raheem Morris would get the best out of him."

Josh Kendall, The Athletic

Date: March 21

March 21 Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos)

No. 12 overall (projected trade with Denver Broncos) Selection: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Kendall's analysis: "One of the reasons the Falcons were so motivated to sign Cousins was to stay out of a spot in which they were chasing a quarterback at No. 8. With Cousins in the fold, Atlanta can be a seller with its top-10 pick, and both the Broncos and Raiders were aggressive in trying to get it. As a result, the Falcons dealt No. 8 — and ended up with a player at 12 they'd have been happy to take at 8. The versatile Mitchell (6-1, 199) will step in immediately at outside corner opposite A.J. Terrell, allowing Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford to contend for the nickel spot."

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Date: March 18

March 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama