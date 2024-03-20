NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The one where the Falcons draft an edge rusher

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The first wave of free agency is officially behind us, and the moves teams across the league made since the start of the new league year last Wednesday have shed further light on what decisions they could potentially make come the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in late April. The Falcons are one of those teams whose path became just a little clearer.
Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Falcons needed a starting quarterback. And would you look at that? They acquired one in free agency. (Greetings, Kirk Cousins). The Falcons also needed depth at wide receiver. And wouldn't you know it? They acquired depth. (Salutations, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, Rondale Moore and KhaDarel Hodge).
Free agency filled the obvious holes on this roster, but not every hole. Outside of bringing back key 2023 contributors on defense like Nate Landman and Kentavius Street, the Falcons' defensive unit went fairly untouched through the first wave of free agency. Meaning, yes, the Falcons still need reinforcements coming off the edge.
And guess what? The moment you've all been hounding me for has arrived. In this mock draft, I finally send an edge rusher to Atlanta at No. 8 overall.
via Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE
Analysis: One of these days I am going to take someone other than Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Today is not that day, especially since the Bears officially parted ways with Justin Fields this past weekend.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, WR
Analysis: Do I see the Commanders taking someone other than Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye? No. So, am I just going to go back and forth between the two until draft weekend? Probably.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, TE, OT
Analysis: The Patriots picked up quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency this past week. After moving on from Mac Jones, Brissett becomes a viable option for the Patriots. However, they'll have a chance to draft Daniels or Maye at No. 3, and either could be the better long-term fit. At least, that's what the Patriots are likely banking on.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL
Analysis: Just as quarterbacks going 1-2-3 in this year's draft seems like a foregone conclusion, so does the Cardinals taking the class' best receiver at No. 4.
via the Los Angeles Chargers, who received the No. 12 and No. 76 overall picks and WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DT, TE
Analysis: Let's say the Broncos get antsy. Let's say they get to draft night and are sold on one name and one name only at quarterback to help them at the now vacated position. Let's also say they don't believe they can wait for him to fall to No. 12. They know to ensure they get him, they have to jump other QB-hungry teams, like the Vikings at No. 11 and the Giants at No. 6, specifically. The Broncos, in this scenario, do not take the chance.
Now, is that hypothetical player McCarthy? Maybe not. Would someone like Mims be a true consideration in a trade package? Maybe not, either. So, don't take this move as gospel. Use it as a thought-provoking option. Would the Broncos really sell out like this? Or did they learn their lesson with the Russell Wilson trade?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, DT
Analysis: You know who would be fuming if the Broncos put a package together to jump to No. 5 overall in order to draft McCarthy? The Giants at No. 6. To jump back into the real world for a second, it was reported Tuesday that McCarthy visited the Giants facility last week, a top 30 visit that included dinner with the front office and a tour of the facility, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
If they wanted McCarthy and the Broncos jumped them? Oh, man. Wouldn't that be a sight to see in the New York war room? However, there are worse things than Nabers joining the Giants.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, CB, WR
Analysis: There are very few things I am as sure about as the Titans taking an offensive tackle at No. 7. However, in the first two mock drafts, I have the Titans selected Joe Alt here. And that very well may happen. The more I watch Fashanu, though, the more I like him. So, perhaps I wouldn't be too surprised if he jumps Alt on draft boards between now and the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, WR, CB
Analysis: This is the pick you were wanting, right? If not, I am going to scream, because for every mock draft that goes out, multiple people always come at me for not taking Turner at No. 8. Well, you know what? Here you go. I hope you're happy.
Jokes aside, free agency saw the Falcons prioritize the offensive side of the ball. Now that the signings of Cousins and three new receivers, along with the return of Hodge and Drake London, are official, it could free up the opportunity for the Falcons to finally draft an edge rusher. Not that I've been saying they should do that very thing for three offseasons now, but here we sit.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE
Analysis: Williams needs a running mate, does he not? Well, the top-10 pairing of Williams and Odunze is one of the best QB-WR pairings possible for this draft class.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, S
Analysis: If Alt falls to the Jets at No. 10, you know who should be excited? Literally the entire Jets building.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, OG
Analysis: Along with the Giants, you know who else is mad they were jumped by the Broncos? That's right, the Vikings, who also need a quarterback. However, when the Giants didn't take a QB off the board, the Vikings settled down and kept their eyes on Penix.
via the Denver Broncos, who received the No. 5 overall pick
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DT, WR
Analysis: This is a fun little idea the Chargers have: Move down, get the best defensive tackle in the class.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, OT
Analysis: Do I think this will actually happen? No. But do I like the chaos? Yes.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, WR, OT
Analysis: As I was writing this, news broke about the Saints acquiring Chase Young in free agency. Now, does this mean they wouldn't go after someone like Jared Verse or Laiatu Latu? No. But for the sake of where the organization is now, I think the Young move indicates a greater need for pass-catcher help than anything.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, WR, CB
Analysis: When the Colts saw the Saints take Mitchell instead of Thomas, they jumped for joy.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, IOL
Analysis: The Seahawks really, really need a quarterback. However, they're not willing to take someone like Spencer Rattler or Michael Pratt in the first round. They were hoping one of the top few quarterbacks -- any of them -- would fall, but they knew their fate was sealed when the Broncos jumped up to No. 5. Dang, this whole draft hinged upon that decision, didn't it?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OG, WR
Analysis: If Verse is there at No. 17, I find it difficult to believe the Jags miss him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) WR, OT, DT
Analysis: Perhaps the Bengals were really thinking they'd be taking a receiver in this year's draft. However, when the run on quarterbacks started happening, they knew they'd have a chance at a skillful tackle. Something that they still need, too.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S
Analysis: How it took this long for arguably the best corner in the class to come off the board, I don't know. Now that it has happened, though, don't be surprised with the next run that follows.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL
Analysis: Other teams may be mad about the run on quarterbacks early, not teams like the Steelers or Rams. They're more than happy it happened.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, S, WR
Analysis: I may just keep giving the Dolphins Powers-Johnson forever.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, LB
Analysis: One of the Eagles' biggest position needs was running back. They made one of the splashiest signings of the first free agency wave by bringing in Saquon Barkley. Though they could have gone after an offensive player early in the draft (because there are still viable options at receiver left), they prioritize the cornerback position when the class' best CBs fall.
via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, OG
Analysis: The Vikings moved back into the first round this past week to ensure another bite at the apple. They use that bite on an edge rusher with tremendous upside.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL
Analysis: The Cowboys needed an offensive tackle. I gave them one. Not that they made any type of free agency moves to acquire one. But hey, maybe this was the plan all along!
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OT, CB
Analysis: Usually this run on offensive tackles happens a lot sooner.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, CB, EDGE
Analysis: The Buccaneers were busy re-signing some important pieces back to their roster when the new league year began. Namely Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. With the a major QB-WR duo back together again, the Bucs look to sure up the defense through the draft. They zero in on the secondary, taking Wiggins.
via Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL
Analysis: OK. Hear me out. I know the Cardinals already spent a No. 4 overall pick on a pass-catcher and truly don't necessarily need Bowers. But did they think they'd actually have a shot at him at No. 27? Probably not. That's why they're left pinching themselves that they got so much first-round help for Kyler Murray.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, DT, EDGE
Analysis: I drafted Robinson to the Bills last week, and I do not regret doing so again this week.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OG, EDGE
Analysis: OK. Fine you caught me. I did the same thing for the Lions as I did for the Bills, drafting the same guy in back-to-back weeks. But listen, this is just how the draft is falling for me, OK?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OG, WR
Analysis: OK. I'll be honest. At first, I thought I wouldn't like this pick. But then I thought about it a little more, and I realized I don't hate it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT
Analysis: Not me thinking I was going to give San Francisco an edge rusher only to remember the 49ers picked up Leonard Floyd this past week. Nuh uh. Ain't no way they're getting another. They get an offensive tackle, which they very much need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, OT
Analysis: I've been trying to find a way to sneak Robinson into the first round. And look: I did it.