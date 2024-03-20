NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The one where the Falcons draft an edge rusher

via the Los Angeles Chargers, who received the No. 12 and No. 76 overall picks and WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DT, TE

Analysis: Let's say the Broncos get antsy. Let's say they get to draft night and are sold on one name and one name only at quarterback to help them at the now vacated position. Let's also say they don't believe they can wait for him to fall to No. 12. They know to ensure they get him, they have to jump other QB-hungry teams, like the Vikings at No. 11 and the Giants at No. 6, specifically. The Broncos, in this scenario, do not take the chance.